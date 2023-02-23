“[He worked on] set pieces and the finishing. Look at Kermit Erasmus’ first goal in the league [in a 4-1 win against Stellenbosch FC in January] — it’s because of those drills.
Mabena backs Pirates strikers to keep scoring despite Chickelday departure
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates striker Ndumiso Mabena believes the decision to bring in striker coach Scott Chickelday was a masterstroke in solving the side’s scoring problems.
Mabena is also confident Bucs won’t lose their sharpness after Chickelday’s departure as he left them with a solid blueprint for executing their skills in front of goal.
The striker will hope Bucs' clinical upfront game will be the deciding factor when they meet Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday's DStv Premiership Soweto derby at FNB Stadium (3.30pm).
Englishman Chickelday only spent about five weeks with Pirates in January and February. Before his arrival, the team struggled to score, but during his stint, the Sea Robbers found the back of the net 10 times in five matches.
Mabena, who is back at Pirates for a second time, having played there from 2009 to 2014, has credited Chickelday for getting the club's forwards to fire on all cylinders.
“What we do at matches is what we do at training and I’m happy with how we have done it in recent games,” Mabena said.
“When Scott was here we did some drills and managed to score goals. So the competition [among in-form players] is high and everybody is ready.
“He added a lot in the attacking department. I think the goals we scored when he was here were because of what we were doing at training.
“[He worked on] set pieces and the finishing. Look at Kermit Erasmus’ first goal in the league [in a 4-1 win against Stellenbosch FC in January] — it’s because of those drills.
“Now he is gone we are still scoring, so we have learnt a lot from him.”
Mabena said Pirates are blessed with one of the best attacking units in the premiership.
“We have a lot of quality upfront and anyone can play there — it doesn’t matter who is injured or available.
“Whoever gets a chance to play can score. Terrence Dzvukamanja has started scoring. Souaibou Marou will get his chance too after he only got a few minutes [against Maritzburg United].”
With the league all but wrapped up by Mamelodi Sundowns at the two-thirds stage of the campaign, third-placed Pirates are vying for second place to qualify for the Caf Champions League.
A winning result in Saturday's derby could be crucial to Bucs and fifth-placed Chiefs in that endeavour.
