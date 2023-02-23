Soccer

Mabena backs Pirates strikers to keep scoring despite Chickelday departure

23 February 2023 - 14:28 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Orlando Pirates striker Ndumiso Mabena during the Soweto Derby press conference at Vodacom World on February 20 2023.
Orlando Pirates striker Ndumiso Mabena during the Soweto Derby press conference at Vodacom World on February 20 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates striker Ndumiso Mabena believes the decision to bring in striker coach Scott Chickelday was a masterstroke in solving the side’s scoring problems.

Mabena is also confident Bucs won’t lose their sharpness after Chickelday’s departure as he left them with a solid blueprint for executing their skills in front of goal.

The striker will hope Bucs' clinical upfront game will be the deciding factor when they meet Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday's DStv Premiership Soweto derby at FNB Stadium (3.30pm).

Englishman Chickelday only spent about five weeks with Pirates in January and February. Before his arrival, the team struggled to score, but during his stint, the Sea Robbers found the back of the net 10 times in five matches.

Mabena, who is back at Pirates for a second time, having played there from 2009 to 2014, has credited Chickelday for getting the club's forwards to fire on all cylinders.

“What we do at matches is what we do at training and I’m happy with how we have done it in recent games,” Mabena said.

“When Scott was here we did some drills and managed to score goals. So the competition [among in-form players] is high and everybody is ready.

“He added a lot in the attacking department. I think the goals we scored when he was here were because of what we were doing at training.

“[He worked on] set pieces and the finishing. Look at Kermit Erasmus’ first goal in the league [in a 4-1 win against Stellenbosch FC in January] — it’s because of those drills.

“Now he is gone we are still scoring, so we have learnt a lot from him.”

Mabena said Pirates are blessed with one of the best attacking units in the premiership.

“We have a lot of quality upfront and anyone can play there — it doesn’t matter who is injured or available.

“Whoever gets a chance to play can score. Terrence Dzvukamanja has started scoring. Souaibou Marou will get his chance too after he only got a few minutes [against Maritzburg United].”

With the league all but wrapped up by Mamelodi Sundowns at the two-thirds stage of the campaign, third-placed Pirates are vying for second place to qualify for the Caf Champions League.

A winning result in Saturday's derby could be crucial to Bucs and fifth-placed Chiefs in that endeavour.

MORE:

Jordaan defends much-reduced targets for Bafana in Safa’s ‘Vision 2030’

The South African Football Association (Safa) have reduced the targets for bungling Bafana Bafana in their new seven-year plan, Vision 2030.
Sport
1 day ago

Four reasons why underdogs Kaizer Chiefs will stun Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs are the underdogs in Saturday's Soweto derby at FNB Stadium (3.30pm), as they were in the game they won in October.
Sport
1 day ago

Four reasons why Pirates will beat Chiefs in the Soweto derby

It’s always difficult to predict the Soweto derby because most often the winner is not determined by form and previous results but performance on the ...
Sport
1 day ago

How Pirates’ new signing Makhaula’s career turned for the good under Benni

Like any other player, Makhehlene Makhaula dreamed about playing for one of the big three clubs in the Premier Soccer League.
Sport
2 days ago

Revealed: Revived Man Utd star Jadon Sancho turned to Benni McCarthy for help

Old Trafford was singing Benni McCarthy's name on Sunday after he helped revive the form of some of the world's most talented footballers.
Sport
2 days ago

Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu’s body arrives home in Accra

Draped in Ghana's national flag, Atsu's coffin was received at the capital's Kotoko International Airport by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and a ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'You can start with the skopo' — Pitso Mosimane shares 'post-match meal in ... Soccer
  2. Revealed: Revived Man Utd star Jadon Sancho turned to Benni McCarthy for help Soccer
  3. Issues plaguing Durban, KZN and SA give Sharks’ US investors pause Sport
  4. ‘Chiefs have bigger problems than Zwane’ — Fans react to defeat by Arrows Soccer
  5. Soweto derby tickets could be sold out by Thursday: SMSA CEO Soccer

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Government takes up massive chunk of Eskom's debt