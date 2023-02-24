Soccer

POLL | Who will win this weekend’s Soweto Derby?

24 February 2023 - 12:45
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are gearing up for the Soweto Derby this weekend.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

All roads lead to FNB Stadium this weekend when Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates clash in the Soweto Derby.

About 84,000 fans are expected on Saturday for the showdown, with Pirates in better form.

The Buccaneers are third and have won four of their last five games. Amakhosi are in patchy form, losing four and drawing one of their last seven games. They are fifth on the table, but only three points behind Pirates.

The teams are fighting to finish in second place and earn a ticket to play in the Caf Champions League next season.

The Buccaneers got the better of their rivals the last time they met, winning their Carling Black Label Cup friendly tournament match 6-5 on penalties.

Pirates fans are confident they will be able to dispatch their rivals, while Chiefs fans will know that form can mean nothing in a derby.

Chiefs' coach Arthur Zwane's future has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, but he said he did not fear for his job ahead of the match.

“I've always been saying the club has a plan. And it [his job] doesn't matter and as much as we need three points and want to win every game.

“I'm not going into this match worried about my job or any other things. The focus is on playing this game and making sure the players apply themselves correctly.”

Pirates' coach José Riveiro said he was blocking out the noise and focusing on the derby.

“It is much more than a football game, it is a very important day for a lot of people in SA and I try to be far away from the noise,” he said.

