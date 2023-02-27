Orlando Pirates suffered their fifth successive DStv Premiership defeat to Kaizer Chiefs after a 1-0 loss.
Buccaneers' assistant coach Sergio Almenara said the result was hard to take.
“It is painful for the fans and we understand that It is painful for the players and for us [coaches]. The only thing we can do is to prepare very well in the week to be ready to face Swallows,” said Almenara, who addressed the media in the absence of suspended head coach José Riveiro.
“We are taking it week by week. W are trying to prepare for the next game and that’s all.”
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane welcomed the win.
“It was important to get the three points,” he told the club's website.
“I feel we gave them too much respect in the first 15 minutes. We played in patches. We set pressing traps for them in the middle but when we won the ball we didn’t do enough with it. We were too loose with the ball. We did well in transition and created a few chances, like when [Christian] Saile was clean through on goal. He was very forceful during the game.
“Defensively, I was very happy. With Dove back we did not allow any space in front or behind. He was missing last week and I believe he would have made the difference, like today."
WATCH | Fans in Orlando Pirates colours seen attacking BMW outside FNB Stadium after derby
Image: Screenshot
A video of football fans dressed in Orlando Pirates colours is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons after they were seen damaging a white BMW outside the FNB Stadium following Saturday's Soweto Derby game.
In the video, a group of men in Buccaneers colours were seen attacking the car while metro police officers tried to shield the driver .
Kaizer Chiefs fans can be seen try to intervene, pulling one man away from the car.
The reasons for the incident are unknown. TimesLIVE has reached out to the Johannesburg metropolitan police department for comment. An update will be included once received.
