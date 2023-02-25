Olisa Ndah’s own goal gives Chiefs fifth successive league win over Pirates

Pirates' coach also did not tinker much with the team that beat Maritzburg United last week with only two changes that saw Nkosinathi Sibisi and Vincent Pule coming in for Bandile Shandu and Deon Hotto respectively.
One of the major talking points before the start of the match was the decision by Zwane to include exciting teenager Mduduzi Shabalala in the starting line-up for his first Soweto derby.
The 19-year-old, who has been a revelation for Amakhosi this season, did not set the soccer city alight or was not consumed by the occasion during his shift in the hotly-contested battle of the midfield.
When Pirates midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula replaced Miguel Timm during the closing stages, he became the second Soweto derby debutant on the day as he recently joined the Buccaneers from AmaZulu.
Together with Keagan Dolly, Yusuf Maart and Seyethemba Sithebe, they were involved in a hotly-contested battle with Pirates’ Miguel Timm, Phillip Ndlondlo, Vincent Pule and Paseka Mako.
In one of the noteworthy moments during the early exchanges, Shabalala released Ashley du Preez with a defence-splitting pass but Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was alert to parry the ball to safety.
Later in the first half, Lorch brought the best out of Petersen as he tested him from just outside the penalty box but the Chiefs goalkeeper produced a stunning save to parry the ball over the crossbar.
What was an uninspiring first half ended with a scuffle between Pirates and Chiefs players as they made their way back to the dressing room that kept referee Abongile Tom and his assistants busy.
In one of the match’s notable moments, Tom sent Pirates captain Innocent Maela for an early shower on the hour-mark after he brought down Christian Saile on the edge of the box.
In response to Maela’s red card, Pirates sacrificed midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch who was replaced by Ndah to solidify the defence but his own goal decided the destination of the three points.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Olisa Ndah’s own goal gives Chiefs fifth successive league win over Pirates
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Make that five out of five successive wins for Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Amakhosi continued their league dominance over the Buccaneers with a late own goal by substitute defender Olisa Ndah who spectacularly beat his goalkeeper Sipho Chaine in the 88th minute to settle this match that was heading for a uninspiring draw.
With this 1-0 win at FNB Stadium which was not full like previous instalments of the Soweto derby, Chiefs remain fifth on the DStv Premiership standings but joint third-placed Pirates are on 31 points from 21 games.
Coach Arthur Zwane will be pleased with the result as it eases pressure on him after the embarrassing defeat to Golden Arrows last weekend while José Riveiro will lament inconsistency by his players.
They both know there is still some work to be done in their race for the Champions League as SuperSport United consolidated their second spot with a 2-0 win over Maritzburg United on Friday.
Zwane made only one change from the team that was stunned 3-2 by Arrows last week with Edmilson Dove coming on for Austin Dube in the defence as he went for consistency.
Pirates' coach also did not tinker much with the team that beat Maritzburg United last week with only two changes that saw Nkosinathi Sibisi and Vincent Pule coming in for Bandile Shandu and Deon Hotto respectively.
One of the major talking points before the start of the match was the decision by Zwane to include exciting teenager Mduduzi Shabalala in the starting line-up for his first Soweto derby.
The 19-year-old, who has been a revelation for Amakhosi this season, did not set the soccer city alight or was not consumed by the occasion during his shift in the hotly-contested battle of the midfield.
When Pirates midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula replaced Miguel Timm during the closing stages, he became the second Soweto derby debutant on the day as he recently joined the Buccaneers from AmaZulu.
Together with Keagan Dolly, Yusuf Maart and Seyethemba Sithebe, they were involved in a hotly-contested battle with Pirates’ Miguel Timm, Phillip Ndlondlo, Vincent Pule and Paseka Mako.
In one of the noteworthy moments during the early exchanges, Shabalala released Ashley du Preez with a defence-splitting pass but Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was alert to parry the ball to safety.
Later in the first half, Lorch brought the best out of Petersen as he tested him from just outside the penalty box but the Chiefs goalkeeper produced a stunning save to parry the ball over the crossbar.
What was an uninspiring first half ended with a scuffle between Pirates and Chiefs players as they made their way back to the dressing room that kept referee Abongile Tom and his assistants busy.
In one of the match’s notable moments, Tom sent Pirates captain Innocent Maela for an early shower on the hour-mark after he brought down Christian Saile on the edge of the box.
In response to Maela’s red card, Pirates sacrificed midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch who was replaced by Ndah to solidify the defence but his own goal decided the destination of the three points.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Centurion Bradley Grobler inspires SuperSport to vital league win over Maritzburg
POLL | Who will win this weekend’s Soweto Derby?
Mabena backs Pirates strikers to keep scoring despite Chickelday departure
Percy Tau and Al Ahly threaten Rulani Mokwena and Sundowns’ winning run
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos