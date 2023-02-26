Almenara said Bucs struggled in the first half and were improving after the break until captain Innocent was a red-carded for a lunging challenge on Chiefs' dangerous striker Christian Saile on the hour.
“We think the first half was for Chiefs, we were struggling defensively and couldn’t find how to neutralise the way they were attacking us, and offensively we couldn’t find the spaces to find advantages.
“At halftime we fixed those things and in our opinion the start of the second half was good for us. We felt better and that we could take the game.
“Unfortunately the red card came and it forced us to make changes so we could get some advantage for the low block and some counterattacking with fast players who are able to find spaces behind the backline.”
Soon after the dismissal of Maela, Pirates introduced Olisa Ndah, whose 89th-minute own goal later proved decisive, to neutralise the back line and sacrificed attacker Thembinkosi Lorch.
“We needed to readjust because of the red card of 'Inno', we needed one centreback and then we needed some fresh legs because we were going to spend a lot of time in the low block,” Almenara explained about replacing Lorch.
Bucs will aim to bounce back against Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday night (7.30pm).
‘It’s painful, we understand’: Pirates assistant Almenara after another derby defeat
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates assistant coach Sergio Almenara admitted the result was painful after they suffered their fifth successive DStv Premiership defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday's Soweto derby at FNB Stadium.
Chiefs prevailed 1-0 courtesy of an own goal by Pirates defender Olisa Ndah for Amakhosi to move level on 31 points with Pirates and Richards Bay and receive a huge boost for their Champions League ambitions.
“It is painful for the fans and we understand that, it is painful for the players and for us [coaches]. The only thing that we can do is to prepare very well in the week to be ready to face Swallows,” said Almenara, who addressed the media in the absence of suspended head coach José Riveiro.
“We are taking it week by week, we are trying to prepare for the next game and that’s all.”
The defeat dented Pirates’ ambitions of qualifying for the Caf Champions League next season, as SuperSport United tightened their grip on second spot in the league with a 2-0 win over Maritzburg United on Friday.
