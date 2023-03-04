Soccer

Swallows coach Middendorp disappointed over lack of energy in heavy defeat to Pirates

04 March 2023 - 13:00
Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp during the DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium.
Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp during the DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Swallow coach Ernst Middendorp was bitterly disappointed by the lack of energy from his players during the 4-1 DStv Premiership defeat by Orlando Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday. 

Monnapule Saleng scored a hat-trick and provided an assist for Pirates as they registered this vital win that left Swallows struggling at the bottom half of the table. 

It is desperate times for Swallows and Middendorp as they are sitting dangerously third from the bottom with 24 points from 22 matches and pressure is increasing as they may be overtaken by Maritzburg United and Marumo Gallants below them. 

Reflecting on the heavy defeat, Middendorp said he was disappointed they conceded four goals. 

Pirates coach Riveiro resists temptation to praise Saleng as he focuses on team effort

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro resisted temptation to shower praise on Monnapule Saleng alone, choosing rather to focus on the team as a whole ...
Sport
4 hours ago

“For me it is disappointing and I am not talking about the result. When you look at the situation that we are in at the moment, we allowed them to score more goals and demolish our goal difference which is very crucial if you are in this relegation position. 

“It is very important to respect your own abilities and the abilities of the opponent. We had a good game and three points in our last game in Port Elizabeth last week but you go into the next game and there is no certain amount of energy.  

“You ask yourself why it is happening or why there is no focus and commitment, but we have to discuss internally. The squad we have here is capable to compete with teams who a have a number of first-class players inside the PSL. 

I won’t speak negatively about my players: Mokwena on Sundowns’ errant Jali and Mbule

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has chosen not to comment on allegations that two of his big name stars, Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule, recently ...
Sport
1 day ago

“For me, the squad is on the same level as Sundowns and there is no doubt about it. We have a clear ambition to stay on the league at the end. If we can make position 14 or 13 it will be a huge achievement.  

“We have to pick up the pieces and bring some players back. Keagan Allen is an option with Bongani Sam and Gregory Damons. My focus is to produce another set-up against Golden Arrows.” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Saleng’s hat-trick seals vital league win for Pirates over Swallows

In-form Monnapule Saleng scored a hat-trick to give Orlando Pirates a convincing 4-1 DStv Premiership win over struggling Swallows at Dobsonville ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Crisis at Sundowns? Mbule and Jali allegedly arrive drunk at training

Mamelodi Sundowns have been rocked by incidents of three players, including stars Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule, allegedly arriving for training at ...
Sport
2 days ago

Action is priority for Ace Ncobo as he knuckles down on return to the PSL

Andile “Ace” Ncobo does not want to get ahead of himself as he embarks on his second stint as general manager at the Premier Soccer League.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Crisis at Sundowns? Mbule and Jali allegedly arrive drunk at training Soccer
  2. WATCH | ‘Kumnandi ekhaya’ ... ‘I'm not sure about that’ — Motsepe’s wife ... Soccer
  3. Why Lucas Radebe’s mom was unimpressed when he became a star at Leeds Sport
  4. Stay or go? Big name Kaizer Chiefs stars who face an uncertain future Soccer
  5. MARK KEOHANE | NZ Rugby bosses now look up to SA counterparts Sport

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests