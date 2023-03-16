The Spaniard said there is strong competition for places among the forwards in his team and those with consistency will play more.
TimesLIVE
He’s a big prospect as a No 9: Riveiro on Pirates’ forgotten striker Makgopa
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
When Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa joined Orlando Pirates from relegated Baroka FC, many expected him to be an instant hit, having done well for the Limpopo club and the national team in 2021.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro explained on Thursday that injuries and time spent ensuring the gangly 22-year-old striker adapts to the way he wants his team to play are reasons Makgopa has played in only three games in all competitions since he joined the Buccaneers in June last year.
Makgopa has made just two appearances as a substitute in the 2022-23 DStv Premiership, but there are signs of the player getting back to shape.
Pirates beat first-division Venda Football Academy 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Soweto's Orlando Stadium on Saturday, with Makgopa flicking a delicious assist for Thembinkosi Lorch to score Bucs' winner in extra time.
This prompted Riveiro to say the striker is getting close to starting matches.
“It’s difficult to say how close, but the important thing is he came in and he contributed.
“He’s helping us and Evidence is an example as a professional and as a human being. I have to say he’s working hard every day and he's humble. He never complains about lack of minutes.
“There are many reasons he was not playing. He was injured in two different periods and that couldn’t help with his continuity.
“But he’s a high-potential prospect as a No 9. I'm 100% sure Evidence is going to come to the party and make an impact soon at Pirates and in South African football.”
Foster, Mailula, Tau make formidable spearhead in Broos’ Bafana squad
TimesLIVE
