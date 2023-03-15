The former Pirates official appointed to head Botswana’s Premier League

“There was a project to be involved in the Sadc region, I think it’s called Zone East in Caf,” Mbatha told TimesLIVE about his appointment to head the BPL.

“The discussions were delayed and took forever to finalise until the president of Botswana Football Federation [Maclean Letshwiti] asked if I could come and assist them in their professional league.

“They long had a product they called the Premier League, which is the same name as the PSL, but that didn’t do well in terms of sponsorships in the long run,” he said.

“They have established the new professional football body called the Botswana Premier League, like your NSL [National Soccer League].”

Mbatha said the BPL was functioning well but admitted there was still much to be done to approach the level of other top leagues such as South Africa’s DStv Premiership.