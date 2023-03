The former Pirates official appointed to head Botswana’s Premier League

“They have been running the league, and it has been going very well, though they are struggling with sponsors here and there. But the association has been supporting them.

“They have got first division and the Premier League doing quite well. Ninety percent of the games are on TV.

“There’s good coverage in terms of corporate support, but there’s still a lot that needs to be fixed in terms of governance, rules and regulations, transfer of players, licensing, manuals and things.

“Also, the number-one priority is that the professionalism around the league needs to improve.”

Mbatha enjoyed success as a club administrator, winning trophies with Pirates, Platinum Stars, Simba and Yanga.

He was administrative manager of Pirates from 2011 to 2013, including in the 2011-12 season, where Bucs won a second treble of trophies.

Under his leadership, Yanga won four titles, including the Tanzanian Premier League, and while he was with Simba, they won the league and Azam FA Cup.

