“But we couldn’t maintain the same level of performance in the league and in that period we gave an advantage to our opponents. It's a fact. But we know the reasons and we’re working on it.”
Riveiro said Pirates will focus their energies on what they can still achieve in 2022-2023, which is a second-place Premiership finish to earn a place in next season's Caf Champions League.
Bucs captain Innocent Maela said it was always going to be tough for Pirates to win the league with a new coach and philosophy to adapt to in 2022-2023.
“We do know the reasons [they couldn't win the league] and we’ve been working hard on those,” the defender said.
“We also know this is our first season with the coach, so we are building something solid that will help us in the future.
“But right now, our focus is finishing in the Champions League’s spot and making sure we compete in that space in the near future.”
Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro explains why his team fell far behind Sundowns
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
As Orlando Pirates fell mathematically out of reach of catching runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro gave credit to the Brazilians for doing “an excellent job” in the 2022-2023 season.
Sundowns went to 59 points from 23 matches thrashing Royal AM 5-1 at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday night.
The result left second-placed SuperSport United (39 points) as the only team mathematically in reach of the Brazilians, though realistically with close to zero chance of doing that. SuperSport would have to win their remaining eight games and Sundowns lose six of their seven.
Pirates, on 34 points after 22 matches, can only accumulate 58 if they win their eight remaining games.
Riveiro, speaking on Wednesday before Pirates host SuperSport at Orlando Stadium on Saturday in a big match for second place, lamented that his team could not kick on with with consistent form in the league after winning the MTN8 trophy early in the season.
“We have to accept that they [Sundowns] have done an excellent job,” said the Spaniard, who joined the Buccaneers before the start of the 2022-2023 campaign.
“They’ve won 19 league matches [compared to Pirates' 10] already in the league. It’s an excellent record and sometimes it happens that someone is just winning and winning. That’s part of the reason we’re far [from them].”
Riveiro insisted he knows why his team couldn't keep up with Sundowns.
“We’ll do our own analysis, but it’s not my role to analyse why they’re [Sundowns] getting those results. I can say I know why we’re far [behind] and I would be lying if I said I don’t know.
“There are multiple reasons. There were periods where we could not manage to get the average points per month, per week or two weeks that Pirates are supposed to get.
“We had the first part of the season where there was no discussion about us being a better team in the MTN8. We won the trophy.
Chiefs and Pirates mathematically out of PSL race with eight games to play
