Sundowns coach Mokwena urges charges to step up against Al Hilal in Khartoum
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has asked his players to show commitment and maintain a positive spirit when they take on Al-Hilal in testing conditions in Khartoum.
The Brazilians take on Al-Hilal on Saturday having already qualified for the knockout stage but coach Mokwena wants them to conclude their remaining two group matches on a positive note.
“After a lot of hours of travelling we arrived in Sudan and after resting we got an adaptation session so that the work can continue,” he said.
“The mentality is good, the players are focused and they are working very hard to play against a very difficult side and in a very difficult environment with a lot of conditions that will be against us.
“The trip has been daunting, first we had to make sure that we play very well against a difficult side in Royal AM. We won a difficult game against a good side with very good players and a good coaching staff.
“Coach John Maduka has done incredible work since reappointment, but the players invested a lot and it was a difficult game. Mentally we had to show the intensity and desire to win in a different competition from what we took part in last weekend in the Champions League.”
