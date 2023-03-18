Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau contributed two assists and a beautiful goal to inspire Al Ahly to a crushing 4-0 win over Coton Sport in Cameroon on Friday night.
With the convincing win, the Egyptian giants have revived their faint hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages but their fate is not in their own hands.
If Al Hilal beat log leaders Mameodi Sundowns in the other match of the group in Khartoum on Saturday afternoon, Al Ahly will be eliminated from the competition in the group stages.
WATCH | Bafana star Percy Tau inspires Al Ahly to victory over Coton Sport
Image: BackpagePix
Bafana coach Hugo Broos will be hoping Tau's club form translates to a position in the national team as South Africa have crucial back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia in the coming days.
