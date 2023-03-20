Barcelona take huge step towards title with comeback win over Real Madrid

LaLiga leaders Barcelona's pursuit of a 27th Spanish title gained momentum after substitute Franck Kessie scored a stunning goal in added time to secure a 2-1 comeback win over Real Madrid on Sunday.

Barca took a huge step towards winning their first league title in four years by beating the champions for a third successive time at Camp Nou. The result left second-placed Real 12 points adrift of the leaders.

Roared by almost 100,000 fans in a sold-out Camp Nou, Barca were the better side and earned a deserved win against a Real who at times seemed resigned to their fate.

“We have to be honest, we never gave up, but we are already four games behind them. Nothing is impossible, but the truth is that it's very difficult [to win the title],” Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told Movistar Plus.