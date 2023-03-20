Five collector cars broke the R1m price barrier at a packed Creative Rides auction of classics and collectables in Cape Town over the weekend.
According to Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick, this is nearly double the number of R1m-plus sales recorded at the last national collector car auction four months ago in Johannesburg.
Saturday’s auction star was the 1957 Alfa Giulietta Sprint Veloce Lightweight 750E Conrero racer. The opening bid of R1m started an all-out battle of bidders from around the globe, which finally ended when the hammer fell at R2.7m.
“We weren’t at all surprised by the level of interest in this car considering Bertone’s tiny production run (believed to be between 100 and 200 cars), which has made the Alfa Giulietta Sprint Veloce Lightweight one of the rarest cars in the world,” said Derrick.
“We also don’t know of any other 1957 Veloce Lightweight chassis that was then further modified for racing by Virgilio Conrero at his Autotecnica Conrero facility.”
The winning bid was made in Cape Town on behalf of a Swiss national. The 1957 Alfa Giulietta Sprint Veloce Lightweight 750E Conrero racer will soon become part of an acclaimed car collection in Switzerland.
CLASSIC CARS
Classic Alfa Romeo nets R2.7m at Cape Town car auction
Five cars topped the R1m mark, including a locally built BMW 333i
Image: SUPPLIED
Five collector cars broke the R1m price barrier at a packed Creative Rides auction of classics and collectables in Cape Town over the weekend.
According to Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick, this is nearly double the number of R1m-plus sales recorded at the last national collector car auction four months ago in Johannesburg.
Saturday’s auction star was the 1957 Alfa Giulietta Sprint Veloce Lightweight 750E Conrero racer. The opening bid of R1m started an all-out battle of bidders from around the globe, which finally ended when the hammer fell at R2.7m.
“We weren’t at all surprised by the level of interest in this car considering Bertone’s tiny production run (believed to be between 100 and 200 cars), which has made the Alfa Giulietta Sprint Veloce Lightweight one of the rarest cars in the world,” said Derrick.
“We also don’t know of any other 1957 Veloce Lightweight chassis that was then further modified for racing by Virgilio Conrero at his Autotecnica Conrero facility.”
The winning bid was made in Cape Town on behalf of a Swiss national. The 1957 Alfa Giulietta Sprint Veloce Lightweight 750E Conrero racer will soon become part of an acclaimed car collection in Switzerland.
Image: Supplied
The second battle was waged over the BMW 333i. It was hoped that another scramble would ensue for this SA-built legend, similarly to what was witnessed in December 2022 when a 1991 BMW 325iS Evo II was auctioned.
It didn't disappoint. Scores of bidders fought for this car until about R1m, at which point several threw in the towel. It was an epic online stand-off and the winning R1.255m bid was delivered from New Zealand, where the BMW 333i will soon be shipped to join its new owner.
"International buyers are increasingly aware of the South African collector car market because the stock is interesting and fresh, and strong international currencies offer bang for buck at local sales. A 1994 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo was sold R600,000 to a Japanese bidder," said Derrick.
Other classic and collectable cars that fetched in excess of R1m were a 2017 BMW M4 GTS for R1.175m and a 1987 Ferrari 328 GTS for R1.1m.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
BMW E30 325iS 'Gusheshe' auctions for nearly eight times its original value
#Throwback Thursday: SA-built Ford Sierra XR-8 on auction in the UK
Almost new Ferrari Enzo heading to auction
Ferrari Spider fetches R332m at Amelia Island auction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos