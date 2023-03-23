Mosimane has won the CAF Champions League title and CAF Super Cup three times. Hunt has won four DStv Premiership trophies but is yet to win a continent title.
'I know you can win it' — Pitso Mosimane invites Gavin Hunt to lunch to plan for Caf Champions League
Al-Ahli Saudi head coach Pitso Mosimane has extended a lunch invite to SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt to plan for the Caf Champions League.
This after Hunt congratulated Mosimane for bagging a notable coach of the month award.
“Big boss. Congratulations, legend,” said Hunt.
The message drew a response from Mosimane, offering to assist Hunt with tips to play in the continent's top football league.
“Thanks. Off-season I will host you for lunch and plan for [the] Caf Champions League,” said Mosimane.
“I know you can win it, why not? You have been in this tournament for many years and you understand it well. Just a courtesy lunch and a catch-up meeting also.”
Mosimane has won the CAF Champions League title and CAF Super Cup three times. Hunt has won four DStv Premiership trophies but is yet to win a continent title.
Previously, Mosimane said Hunt was a better coach than he.
Speaking to iDiski Times, Mosimane commended SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews for sticking with Hunt.
“I said it when Gavin Hunt was going through that small, temporary bad patch — that it was a hiccup. He is a good coach who has won many trophies. He can’t become a bad coach overnight. Thanks Stan Matthews for understanding football,” said Mosimane.
“Gavin Hunt is better than all of us, myself included. He did not win trophies at Sundowns. He won the PSL League title three times at SuperSport. I only came second repeatedly. Think about it. He is a top coach.”
