Sundowns could win the DStv Premiership with six games to spare if they beat Cape Town City after the international break and former Kaizer Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala says clubs must learn from the all-conquering Brazilians.
Tshabalala, who has spoken out on the sadness about the state of Kaizer Chiefs, said he doesn’t agree with recent suggestions that Sundowns are weakening the league because of their powerful financial muscle.
“That’s a good debate and the beauty about it is that you get different perspectives and you learn from that. Contrary to the statements, I would say that we can learn from Sundowns,” said Tshabalala.
“We can learn from their scouting system, we can learn from how they run their development structures and how they invest in development. They keep on producing players, they promote at the right time and they introduce young players gradually.
Former Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala says clubs must learn from Sundowns
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Sundowns could win the DStv Premiership with six games to spare if they beat Cape Town City after the international break and former Kaizer Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala says clubs must learn from the all-conquering Brazilians.
Tshabalala, who has spoken out on the sadness about the state of Kaizer Chiefs, said he doesn’t agree with recent suggestions that Sundowns are weakening the league because of their powerful financial muscle.
“That’s a good debate and the beauty about it is that you get different perspectives and you learn from that. Contrary to the statements, I would say that we can learn from Sundowns,” said Tshabalala.
“We can learn from their scouting system, we can learn from how they run their development structures and how they invest in development. They keep on producing players, they promote at the right time and they introduce young players gradually.
“They don't just throw them into the deep end. I am not sure but I believe that maybe young players are taken through an induction process to learn and understand the culture of the team.
“Young players are made to understand what success comes with in terms of pressure and expectations, hence they don’t struggle when they are given an opportunity.
“Also it is not about how much money you have, it is about how well you utilise your resources to make sure that you get good returns.”
Tshabalala also expressed disappointment that there are no Chiefs players in the current Bafana Bafana squad for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia.
“You look at Chiefs, there is not a single player who is in the national team and it is a big worrying factor that a team of this calibre doesn’t have a player that represents them.
“But all is not lost, there is still an opportunity for players to perform and be consistent. Remember performance starts at club level. That will enhance your chances of playing for the national team.
“If you are not consistent at club level, then you stand no chance of playing for the national team.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Broos refuses to take responsibility after Bafana Afcon shocker against Liberia
Unconvincing Bafana stunned by Liberia as Afcon hopes fade
Broos drops Mobbie for Morena in Bafana line-up for 2023 Afcon qualifier against Liberia
'I will repeat again: no' – Broos on Mailula's readiness for Europe
Cassius Mailula in no rush for overseas move as he eyes Bafana debut
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos