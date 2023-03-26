Soccer

Themba Zwane says Bafana Bafana can win in Liberia

26 March 2023 - 14:33 By Marc Strydom
Themba Zwane during a Bafana Bafana training session at Orlando Stadium on March 23, 2023.
Themba Zwane during a Bafana Bafana training session at Orlando Stadium on March 23, 2023.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana midfield star Themba Zwane said winning the People’s Choice prize at Saturday night’s SA Sports Awards made him feel appreciated, though admitted he and his teammates have bigger fish to fry given the national team’s dire situation in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. 

The national team left on Sunday morning for Monrovia after an embarrassing home draw where they spurned a two-goal lead for a 2-2 result against 150th-ranked Liberia at Orlando Stadium on Friday evening. They need a win against the Lone Stars in hostile conditions on Tuesday (6pm SA time) to qualify for Ivory Coast 2023. 

Zwane could not attend the awards at Sun City on Saturday night given he is part of the Bafana camp. The evergreen 33-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns creative fulcrum said he was honoured to receive the award, accompanied by R500,000 prize money, in the category voted by the public. 

“It means a lot to me. It shows people care and show their love to me, and I really appreciate their love. I will continue doing my good job and try to entertain them as always.

“Obviously I was watching the awards. I just want to say thanks to everyone who voted for me,” he said moments before Bafana’s departure from OR Tambo International Airport. 

Zwane congratulated the big winner of the night, Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, who walked away with the Sports Star of the Year prize at the 16th Annual SA Sports Awards. 

In a Nations qualification campaign made considerably easier by Zimbabwe’s expulsion from Group K due to government interference in the sport in that country, Bafana need four points from their games against lowly Liberia to progress. 

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa to meet Safa officials in wake of Bafana shocker

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa will meet South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan this week to discuss a variety of issues ...
Sport
3 hours ago

South Africa now have their backs against the wall against a clearly highly-motivated team who will be backed by a hostile crowd in the 22,000-seat Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium. 

Zwane felt 67th-ranked Bafana’s supposed superior player quality should still see them through in Monrovia. 

“We’re positive, we’re going for the win. We know we can push ourselves, play our good football and try to take our chances. We’re ready for the game.” 

Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who angered the media initially by attempting to not attend Friday night’s post-match press conference, is likely to have his future in the job rest on Tuesday’s result. 

South Africa appeared to be cruising in Orlando as Lyle Foster’s early brace (11th and 22nd minutes) stunned the Lone Stars, but Liberia fought back through strikes from Tonia Tisdell (68th) and Muhammad Sangare (91st). 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Unconvincing Bafana stunned by Liberia as Afcon hopes fade

Bafana Bafana's chances of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier are hanging by a thread after they were held to a 2-2 draw ...
Sport
1 day ago

Hugo Broos is not quitting Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has apologised for his behaviour after South Africa’s shocking performance against Liberia on Friday and has ...
Sport
22 hours ago

'We will make Bafana suffer': Liberia coach Ansumana Keita declares war on Broos' men

Liberia coach Ansumana Keita has promised to make the troubled Bafana Bafana suffer even more when they meet in the second leg of the crucial ...
Sport
1 day ago

Broos refuses to take responsibility after Bafana Afcon shocker against Liberia

Embattled Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos tried to shy away from taking responsibility for the team’s shambolic performance after their 2-2 2023 ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Broos refuses to take responsibility after Bafana Afcon shocker against Liberia Soccer
  2. ‘They can be millionaires’: Mosimane urges South African players and coaches to ... Soccer
  3. ‘I'm very sad with the way things are’: Siphiwe Tshabalala on the state of ... Soccer
  4. Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6bn bid for Manchester United — Sky News​ Soccer
  5. Former Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala says clubs must learn from Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful