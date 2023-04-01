Chiefs immediately used their numerical advantage to good effect with Dolly doubling their lead with a speculative shot from outside the box.
Sundowns are league champions without having to kick another ball as Chiefs and Pirates boost Champions League hopes
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) trophy calligrapher can start sharpening their tools and it is time for the curator at Chloorkop to start making space in the trophy cabinet.
It has been confirmed beyond any shadow of doubt that for the record-extending sixth consecutive season, the league championship trophy will once again be engraved with Mamelodi Sundowns’ name.
The DStv Premiership trophy will continue to take residency at the club’s headquarters meaning that the Brazilians are the undisputed kings of domestic football and this is not some April’s Fool's joke.
When they host Cape Town City in their next league match on Tuesday at Loftus, it would be the unofficial coronation of a superbly slick and worthy champion team confirmed with seven matches to spare.
Pirates beat Richards Bay to keep their Champions League hopes on track
Sundowns can’t be caught at the top of the pile because SuperSport United's 1-1 draw with Chippa United in Gqeberha on Saturday means they will end on 48 points and Sundowns are on already on 49.
Focus from now is on SuperSport, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in their race for second spot which comes with a reward of playing Champions League football.
Chiefs refreshed their hopes of Champions League football with an impressive 2-0 win over Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium on Saturday that was secured through first half goals from Ashley du Preez and Keagan Dolly.
Orlando Pirates also kept their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League alive by notching up a third successive league victory with a 2-0 win against Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium.
Their goals were scored by Terrence Dzvukamanja and Monnapule Saleng.
Sundowns coach Mokwena believes they can win the Champions League
On Tuesday in Pretoria, it will an addition of layer to the burgeoning coaching reputation of Rulani Mokowena who has reportedly attracted interest from the big boys in North Africa.
Since Mokwena took over, Sundowns have gone 21 matches in all competitions without a loss, a domineering run that includes 18 wins and only three draws and this excludes their Champions League group stages match against Coton Sport on Saturday night.
Chiefs opened the scoring at eleven minutes when Du Preez found the back of the net from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the box by Olwethu Makhanya.
A few minutes later, it went from bad to worse for Stellenbosch when referee Tshidiso Mkhwanazi sent goalkeeper Sage Stevens for an early shower for obstructing Dolly.
In response to the dismissal, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker sacrificed attacker Devin Titus for goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt.
Banyana coach Ellis rewards local players with inclusion in squad for friendly against Serbia
Chiefs immediately used their numerical advantage to good effect with Dolly doubling their lead with a speculative shot from outside the box.
Whatever coach Barker shouted at the players during the halftime team talk worked immediately as they pulled one back after 47 minutes through Ibraheem Jabaar.
Despite being a man down, Stellenbosch came back stronger in the second half but they could not find the second goal that could have earned them a vital away point.
For Chiefs, they remain in the discussions for second spot but they face strong competition from Pirates and SuperSport.
Kaizer Chiefs (2) 2
Stellenbosch (0) 1
Scorers: Chiefs — Ashley du Preez (11), Keagan Dolly (25)
Stellenbosch — Ibraheem Jabaar (47)
