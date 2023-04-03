He also posted a video with a distressed man saying: “Hey God, I’m tired man. I tried to do everything on my own but I guess I’m not strong enough so dude, I surrender man. I’m here telling you man, I need you more than ever man. I need you God.”
Bid to bring ‘detained’ Marumo Gallants duo back from Libya
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The government is set to meet the Libyan ambassador to South Africa this week as part of escalating diplomatic pressure to get two Marumo Gallants club officials effectively held hostage in Benghazi for two weeks released.
The meeting was confirmed by South African ambassador to Tunisia Siphosezwe Masango, whose office has been involved in trying to secure the release of media officer Rufus Matsena and physio Tebogo Dhlomo.
Masango said the department of international relations and cooperation’s chief director for the North and Central Africa units Fadl Nacerodien would meet Libyan ambassador to South Africa Abdel-Qader Al-Nazif.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
He said the meeting comes after he spoke with the department on Friday to give them an update on effort to get the duo released.
“We made a specific request for the department to engage with the Libyan ambassador and use all diplomatic channels to engage with Libya,” Masango said.
Matsena and Dhlomo, according to club chair Abram Sello, have been allegedly “held hostage” by Libyan hotel owner Dr Ali Elzargha. Sello described this as an alleged attempt to extort money from him by Elzargha.
Sello wrote to international relations minister Naledi Pandor last week asking her for assistance. Her spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, confirmed receipt of the letter but said he was not aware of the meeting with Libyan ambassador.
Sello said Elzargha helped his club buy tickets in Libya for the Caf Confederations Cup match on March 19. Gallants lost the group stage match against Al-Akhdar at Benghazi's Martyrs of February Stadium 4-1.
He said the invoices the club were sent reflected inflated amounts to the tune of R35,000 a ticket while Gallants' investigation showed the tickets were worth R6,000 each. Sello wrote that Elzargha demanded R700,000 for Matsena and Dhlomo’s release.
Plans for Marumo Gallants to revive Bloem Celtic, TTM also in the picture
TimesLIVE has learnt that the government of Libya is expected to instruct the hotel owner to release the club officials.
On Sunday, Masango told Sowetan he last spoke to Matsena on Sunday morning.
“He said they were not fine and wanted to go home. I think they are not fine psychologically and spiritually,” Masango said.
Contacted by TimesLIVE, Matsena sounded angry and disappointed at the situation.
“I don’t know what to say, it’s very difficult,” he said before hanging up his phone. He later sent a WhatsApp text with a heartbroken emoji saying he could not talk further.
“I’m drained. The pain cuts deep like a double-edged sword,” he wrote on his Facebook profile on Sunday afternoon.
