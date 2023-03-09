“We are impressed with the game and the result because our boys did a very good job. All we needed was three points because USM were at the top of the standings.
“They beat us away from home but we managed to reverse the result in South Africa by the same margin. We are top of the standings and getting closer to securing a spot in the next stage.”
Gallants face Al Akhdar of Libya, who they beat 4-1 at home, and St Eloi, who they beat 2-1 in the DRC, in their final two games. Mdaka urged his players to take six points from those games.
“We will have to go away to Al Akhdar and try to get the three points there and also against St Eloi. We mustn't become overconfident from beating Al Akhdar by four goals at home.
“If we remain professional in our remaining two matches and do what we have been doing so far in the competition we will be home and dry for the next round.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
After Confed heroics against USM Gallants turn attention to PSL struggle
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Marumo Gallants caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka is hoping their impressive form in the Confederation Cup continues into the DStv Premiership where they are struggling.
Mdaka is the caretaker/assistant coach on the bench while head coach Dylan Kerr watches from the stands while he awaits his work permit.
Gallants almost guaranteed themselves a place in the knockout stages of the Confederation Cup with a hard fought 2-0 win over USM Alger at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday.
The result left the nomadic team top of Group A on nine points from four matches, with USM second on seven. Democratic Republic of the Congo's St Eloi Lupopo have to win both their remaining matches by a few goals, and Gallants lose their last two, for the South African club not to progress.
Highlights of Marumo Gallants v USM Alger.
Gallants, though, are in trouble in last place in the Premiership. They have 19 points from 22 matches, two points adrift from second from bottom Maritzburg United who have played the same number of games.
“Our boys are happy with the win over USM Alger but they understand what is happening in the league. We will have to work hard and show the same attitude in the league as we have been doing in the Confederation Cup,” Mdaka said.
Gallants' goals on Wednesday were scored by Lesiba Nku in the seventh minute and Litsie Koapeng in the 75th.
Mdaka praised the players for earning a strong win at home for the continental rookies against their experienced opponents from Algeria.
Dondol Stars continue killing giants as they knock AmaZulu out of Cup
“We are impressed with the game and the result because our boys did a very good job. All we needed was three points because USM were at the top of the standings.
“They beat us away from home but we managed to reverse the result in South Africa by the same margin. We are top of the standings and getting closer to securing a spot in the next stage.”
Gallants face Al Akhdar of Libya, who they beat 4-1 at home, and St Eloi, who they beat 2-1 in the DRC, in their final two games. Mdaka urged his players to take six points from those games.
“We will have to go away to Al Akhdar and try to get the three points there and also against St Eloi. We mustn't become overconfident from beating Al Akhdar by four goals at home.
“If we remain professional in our remaining two matches and do what we have been doing so far in the competition we will be home and dry for the next round.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘Why does it take so long for me to get a work permit?’: Gallants coach Kerr
Kaizer Chiefs want Champions League place more than Confed: Sheppard
Middendorp jumping ship to Germany surprised Swallows: Mogashoa
I will have my players’ back: Mokwena opens up on Sundowns’ Mbule and Jali
Saleng’s hat-trick seals vital league win for Pirates over Swallows
Shalulile scores hat-trick as Sundowns crush Gallants in Nedbank Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos