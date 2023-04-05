Speaking to TimesLIVE from an undisclosed location in Libya on Tuesday, and without giving details of their stay in the country, Matsena said they are in the dark as to when they will return home.
“We are still here [in Libya] and we don't know when we are going to return home. The only thing we know is the two governments are talking — it has been long because we have been here since March 19,” he said.
Pressed to give details of the conditions under which they are staying, Matsena said he will talk more about their situation when they return home.
The government is to meet the Libyan ambassador to South Africa this week as part of escalating diplomatic pressure to have the two club officials released.
TimesLIVE has learnt the government of Libya is expected to instruct the hotel owner to release the club officials.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Two Gallants employees stuck in Libya ‘don’t know when we will return home’
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Two employees of Premier Soccer League club Marumo Gallants remain stuck in Libya.
Media officer Rufus Matsena and physiotherapist Tebogo Dhlomo have been effectively held hostage in the North African country for two weeks after the team's Caf Confederation Cup game against Al Akhdar after the club allegedly failed to pay money owed to Libyan businessman Ali Elzargha.
It has been reported hotel owner Elzargha helped the club with flight tickets and other logistics for their match against Al Akhdar and because of this they may face punishment from the South African Football Association for bringing the game into disrepute.
Bid to bring ‘detained’ Marumo Gallants duo back from Libya
Speaking to TimesLIVE from an undisclosed location in Libya on Tuesday, and without giving details of their stay in the country, Matsena said they are in the dark as to when they will return home.
“We are still here [in Libya] and we don't know when we are going to return home. The only thing we know is the two governments are talking — it has been long because we have been here since March 19,” he said.
Pressed to give details of the conditions under which they are staying, Matsena said he will talk more about their situation when they return home.
The government is to meet the Libyan ambassador to South Africa this week as part of escalating diplomatic pressure to have the two club officials released.
TimesLIVE has learnt the government of Libya is expected to instruct the hotel owner to release the club officials.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Plans for Marumo Gallants to revive Bloem Celtic, TTM also in the picture
AmaZulu ditch ‘Fohloza’ as head coach, redeploy 32-year-old as technical director
Ten-man Cape Town City rain on champions Sundowns’ parade
WATCH | ‘Coach has control’: Pirates’ Screamer Tshabalala on meddling allegations
Chiefs ‘put teams under pressure getting 11 or 12 penalties’: Barker blasts ref and Amakhosi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos