Two Gallants employees stuck in Libya ‘don’t know when we will return home’

05 April 2023 - 09:41
Rufus Matsena is one of the two Marumo Gallants employees stranded in Libya.
Rufus Matsena is one of the two Marumo Gallants employees stranded in Libya.
Two employees of Premier Soccer League club Marumo Gallants remain stuck in Libya. 

Media officer Rufus Matsena and physiotherapist Tebogo Dhlomo have been effectively held hostage in the North African country for two weeks after the team's Caf Confederation Cup game against Al Akhdar after the club allegedly failed to pay money owed to Libyan businessman Ali Elzargha. 

It has been reported hotel owner Elzargha helped the club with flight tickets and other logistics for their match against Al Akhdar and because of this they may face punishment from the South African Football Association for bringing the game into disrepute. 

Bid to bring 'detained' Marumo Gallants duo back from Libya

The government is set to meet the Libyan ambassador to South Africa this week as part of escalating diplomatic pressure to get two Marumo Gallants ...
Sport
1 day ago

Speaking to TimesLIVE from an undisclosed location in Libya on Tuesday, and without giving details of their stay in the country, Matsena said they are in the dark as to when they will return home. 

“We are still here [in Libya] and we don't know when we are going to return home. The only thing we know is the two governments are talking — it has been long because we have been here since March 19,” he said. 

Pressed to give details of the conditions under which they are staying, Matsena said he will talk more about their situation when they return home. 

The government is to meet the Libyan ambassador to South Africa this week as part of escalating diplomatic pressure to have the two club officials released.

TimesLIVE has learnt the government of Libya is expected to instruct the hotel owner to release the club officials.

Plans for Marumo Gallants to revive Bloem Celtic, TTM also in the picture

There are plans for Marumo Gallants to relocate to the Free State and revive hugely popular Bloemfontein Celtic, but those appear to hinge on the ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

AmaZulu ditch 'Fohloza' as head coach, redeploy 32-year-old as technical director

AmaZulu assistant coach Ayanda Dlamini has been elevated to caretaker coach after head coach Romain Folz was shifted to a technical director role on ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Ten-man Cape Town City rain on champions Sundowns' parade

Ten-man Cape Town City produced a brave performance to frustrate DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless DStv Premeirship draw at ...
Sport
13 hours ago

WATCH | 'Coach has control': Pirates' Screamer Tshabalala on meddling allegations

Orlando Pirates technical director Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala has broken his silence over long-time allegations of meddling in coaches’ duties and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs 'put teams under pressure getting 11 or 12 penalties': Barker blasts ref and Amakhosi

Incensed Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has become the latest DStv Premiership coach to suggest Kaizer Chiefs are benefiting from referees’ ...
Sport
3 days ago
