Amakhosi are in fourth place, level on 40 points with second-placed Orlando Pirates and third-positioned SuperSport United.
Zwane said his team could have fared much better this season had it not been for injuries.
“The number of injuries we have suffered to key players this season was a big blow for us. We were forced to make too many changes and ended up putting a lot of players under pressure.
“Especially the young ones because the initial plan was to bring them in gradually. At the same time, I am also proud that those we gave opportunities to rose to the occasion and it bodes well for the club.”
With Sundowns having already won the league, Chiefs, Pirates and SuperSport are in a heated race to clinch second and qualify for next season's Caf Champions League.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Kaizer Chiefs star ‘Mshini’ Ngcobo ruled out for rest of the season
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs creative midfielder Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season.
As they prepared for their DStv Premiership clash against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday night (8pm), Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane also revealed that Khama Billiat and Cole Alexander have started light training.
Ngcobo has been battling a thigh muscle injury.
“Mshini is out for this season,” Zwane said. “Khama has just started jogging and he is far from returning but we don’t doubt our biokineticist. He is working on them before they return to us — the coaches — and we will take it from there.
“Eric Mathoho just got back and he is fighting for fitness, Cole is the one who looks closer to the team.”
Chiefs return to league action on the back of a good run of four successive wins over Orlando Pirates, Richards Bay, Maritzburg United and Stellenbosch FC that has placed them squarely back in contention for the runners-up spot.
Amakhosi are in fourth place, level on 40 points with second-placed Orlando Pirates and third-positioned SuperSport United.
Zwane said his team could have fared much better this season had it not been for injuries.
“The number of injuries we have suffered to key players this season was a big blow for us. We were forced to make too many changes and ended up putting a lot of players under pressure.
“Especially the young ones because the initial plan was to bring them in gradually. At the same time, I am also proud that those we gave opportunities to rose to the occasion and it bodes well for the club.”
With Sundowns having already won the league, Chiefs, Pirates and SuperSport are in a heated race to clinch second and qualify for next season's Caf Champions League.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Is it the colour of my skin?: Chiefs coach Zwane on questions about penalties
Chiefs ‘put teams under pressure getting 11 or 12 penalties’: Barker blasts ref and Amakhosi
SAZI HADEBE | It’s time sleeping giants Chiefs and Pirates came to the party
WATCH | ‘Coach has control’: Pirates’ Screamer Tshabalala on meddling allegations
Sundowns drawn with Algerian side CR Belouizdad in Champions League quarterfinal
I laugh when people say I failed at Pirates: Sundowns coach Mokwena
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos