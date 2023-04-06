Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs star ‘Mshini’ Ngcobo ruled out for rest of the season

06 April 2023 - 09:27
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has been ruled out for the rest of the season with injury.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs creative midfielder Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season. 

As they prepared for their DStv Premiership clash against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday night (8pm), Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane also revealed that Khama Billiat and Cole Alexander have started light training.

Ngcobo has been battling a thigh muscle injury. 

“Mshini is out for this season,” Zwane said. “Khama has just started jogging and he is far from returning but we don’t doubt our biokineticist. He is working on them before they return to us — the coaches — and we will take it from there. 

“Eric Mathoho just got back and he is fighting for fitness, Cole is the one who looks closer to the team.” 

Chiefs return to league action on the back of a good run of four successive wins over Orlando Pirates, Richards Bay, Maritzburg United and Stellenbosch FC that has placed them squarely back in contention for the runners-up spot.

Amakhosi are in fourth place, level on 40 points with second-placed Orlando Pirates and third-positioned SuperSport United.

Zwane said his team could have fared much better this season had it not been for injuries. 

“The number of injuries we have suffered to key players this season was a big blow for us. We were forced to make too many changes and ended up putting a lot of players under pressure.  

“Especially the young ones because the initial plan was to bring them in gradually. At the same time, I am also proud that those we gave opportunities to rose to the occasion and it bodes well for the club.” 

With Sundowns having already won the league, Chiefs, Pirates and SuperSport are in a heated race to clinch second and qualify for next season's Caf Champions League. 

