Is it the colour of my skin?: Chiefs coach Zwane on questions about penalties
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has asked whether the criticism his team have received after winning the most penalties in the DStv Premiership this season has reached the level it has because of the colour of his skin?
Chiefs have won 10 penalties in their 24 Premiership matches this season, including three they won in their 3-1 win against Stellenbosch FC away in October. On top of the penalties, seven opposition players have been shown red cards in matches against Amakhosi.
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker complained about Chiefs getting a seemingly disproportionate number of penalties and red cards this season after his team lost 2-1 in their second-round league match against Chiefs in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens was shown a red card at FNB Stadium for handling the ball outside his area. Before that incident Chiefs won a penalty — the fourth in two league games against Barker’s side — after Olwethu Makhanya brought down Ashley Du Preez in the area. Du Preez scored from the spot-kick.
An incensed Barker explained he did not dispute the red card against Stephens, but felt there was an offside call missed by referee Tshidiso Mkwanazi in the build-up to Chiefs’ penalty.
Speaking at the Chiefs Village in Naturena on Thursday ahead of their league game against last-placed Marumo Gallants at FNB on Saturday, Zwane questioned if his race might be reason for people complaining of referee’s decisions that have gone in Amakhosi’s favour.
“I clearly don’t understand it,” Zwane said. “Why don’t people look at the positives rather than focus more on the negatives?
“You know sometimes certain things you don’t understand. Maybe it’s because the colour of my skin.”
Zwane was asked if he expects to finish Saturday’s match with an advantage of an extra-man.
“I prepare for anything,” he said.
Chiefs ‘put teams under pressure getting 11 or 12 penalties’: Barker blasts ref and Amakhosi
“We played against Richards Bay early in the season in Durban and got a red card [against Chiefs] but we won 1-0. When we got a red card the score was 0-0. Why don’t people mention that?”
Zwane said it was not only Chiefs who benefited from opposition teams received red cards.
“Last night [Tuesday] Mamelodi Sundowns’ opposition [Cape Town City] received a red card and with all the quality they have, they had an advantage for 18 minutes. You must have seen how City defended when they were one man down.
“When you have the advantage, people think you have already won the game. In fact it becomes more dangerous because you think you have the advantage of an extra player, but the other team double if not triple their efforts.
“If a goalkeeper handles the ball outside his area then what do you call it? I wouldn’t want to dwell too much on this because everyone has their own view. But if you go through all those challenges, we were playing against teams that knew they couldn’t match Kaizer Chiefs in open play.
“I can count how many games where I said [before the opposition were a man down] they wouldn’t have an attempt on goal against us.
“I understand what people are saying but I would also say they can do their own homework and maybe watch all those games and actually review them.”
Fourth-placed Chiefs are up against two other teams, SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates, on 40 points in the race to finish second behind the newly-confirmed 2022-23 Premiership champions Sundowns.
