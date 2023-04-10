It would be understandable, though not easy to accept for a team with Downs' winning ruthless mentality, if they were to lose some impetus in the league now they are champions, especially with the distraction of the Caf Champions League knockout stages looming.
Mokwena does not believe that is the case, though.
“No, I am proud of the effort from the players, the spirit in the squad, the recovery of the players.
“It was so nice to see [Abubeker] Nasir, [Bongani] Zungu, Gaston [Sirono], 'AB' [Abdelmounaim Boutouil] and Thapelo [Morena] on the pitch after such a long time. We have to play these games and try to make sure the squad are close to each other.
“Very proud of the players and gallant effort from the opposition.”
Sundowns have only more records left to play for in the Premiership. On 61 points and with five matches left they can reach a maximum 76 points so the record for the old 18-team Premier Soccer League (pre-2002) is within reach, and so is the 16-team mark set by the Brazilians in 2015-16 of 71.
Downs travel to meet Lamontville Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
‘I don’t agree with that’: Mokwena says Sundowns still have their intensity
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena does not believe his team have lost intensity since clinching the 2022-23 DStv Premiership, even though they were held to a second successive goalless draw against Swallows FC on Sunday.
Mokwena said the conditions at Dobsonville Stadium, against a team ‘parking the bus’ and on a bumpy pitch, made it difficult for Downs to play to their normal standard. The result followed a 0-0 draw at home to Cape Town City last week, from a team that had won 20 and drawn three of their previous 23 league and cup games; and drawn once and won 16 times in 17 league games.
The coach was asked if his team have lost some of their intensity and aggression since they clinched the championship last weekend when SuperSport United were held to a draw by Chippa United.
“I don’t agree with that. These games are very difficult because in football you need a lot of conditions to have intensity,” the coach said.
Swallows v Mamelodi Sundowns, match in five minutes.
“You need the opponent who is there as an aggressor and today we played an opponent that was sitting and holding onto a point at home.
“You need a very good pitch so the ball moves. The pitch [at Dobsonville] is a bit dry and bumpy.
“We were responsible for the tempo and I think we did all that we could — we created so many chances and final-third entries.
“I think we won a lot of duels because this game was about long balls, second balls; long balls, second balls.
“So with the aggression, there will never be a game where I am in charge at Sundowns where we will have no aggression, believe you me, no chance.”
It would be understandable, though not easy to accept for a team with Downs' winning ruthless mentality, if they were to lose some impetus in the league now they are champions, especially with the distraction of the Caf Champions League knockout stages looming.
Mokwena does not believe that is the case, though.
“No, I am proud of the effort from the players, the spirit in the squad, the recovery of the players.
“It was so nice to see [Abubeker] Nasir, [Bongani] Zungu, Gaston [Sirono], 'AB' [Abdelmounaim Boutouil] and Thapelo [Morena] on the pitch after such a long time. We have to play these games and try to make sure the squad are close to each other.
“Very proud of the players and gallant effort from the opposition.”
Sundowns have only more records left to play for in the Premiership. On 61 points and with five matches left they can reach a maximum 76 points so the record for the old 18-team Premier Soccer League (pre-2002) is within reach, and so is the 16-team mark set by the Brazilians in 2015-16 of 71.
Downs travel to meet Lamontville Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Swallows earn big point in survival battle holding champions Sundowns to draw
Sundowns appoint Zangenberg as head of physical performance to continue breaking new ground
‘We keep beating ourselves’: Zwane after Chiefs’ costly draw against Gallants
Hunt unhappy with the switch away from their slaughterhouse
Pirates edge out struggling Chippa to keep Champions League hopes alive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos