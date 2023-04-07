Soccer

Sundowns appoint Zangenberg as head of physical performance to continue breaking new ground

07 April 2023 - 09:08
Mamelodi Sundowns have appointed Mathias Zangenberg as the head of physical performance.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns

As they continue to break new ground both on and off the field, Mamelodi Sundowns have appointed Mathias Zangenberg as the head of physical performance. 

The club said the highly-recommended Zangenberg will be working across the club to align the methodology of physical training of the senior, ladies and academy teams. 

Mathias, who is a Uefa A-licence holder has worked as a physical and conditioning coach for more than 15 years and has been a member of the technical team with some of the major Denmark Superliga sides including FC Nordsjælland. 

He has also gained invaluable experience from FC Nordsjælland’s participation in the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Europa League. 

“His knowledge, experience and work ethic will assist in getting the first team to the next level and to make a clear strategy for physical training and injury prevention throughout the entire club,” said Sundowns Sporting Director, Flemming Berg said when welcoming Mathias. 

Before joining Masandawana, Mathias was with AGF Fodbold and he participated in the recent Fifa World Cup in Qatar as the physical coach of the Ghana national team.  

Mathias has a master's degree specialising in human physiology from the University of Copenhagen. 

