Dondol Stars enjoying Nedbank Cup ride but focus is on promotion to the NFD
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
By their own admission, Dondol Stars have surprised themselves in the Nedbank Cup.
On their way to the quarterfinal clash against Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday, the Mamelodi-based amateur side claimed the considerable scalps of SuperSport United and AmaZulu.
Their dream run in the competition has not disrupted them in the ABC Motsepe League in Gauteng as they are leading the pack with three matches to go and are overwhelming favourites to qualify for the play-offs.
Asked to reflect on their tournament journey, defender Bafana Makhanya admitted it was not part of the initial plan to capture the imagination by making it to the last eight.
“We didn’t believe that we could reach this point (Nedbank Cup, quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates),” said Makhanya as they prepared to take on much fancied Pirates.
“When we started the tournament at the preliminary stages, they told us that the target was reaching the last 32 and that was it and for us to have reached the quarterfinal is a big achievement.
“Guys have marketed themselves with their good performances and we did this for ourselves. Even the chairman (Lordwick Makhura) told us that now you are doing it for yourselves.”
They are enjoying the ride but Makhanya was quick to point out that their main focus is winning the ABC Motsepe League, going past the play-offs and ultimately gaining promotion to the National First Division (NFD) next season.
“Having said all these things about the Nedbank Cup, our focus is on the ABC Motsepe League where we are targeting the play-offs and promotion to the NFD as a group. In the Nedbank Cup, maybe they are going to take one or two players.”
Co-coach Vincent Rammoni said they have learnt a lot from their victories over SuperSport and AmaZulu.
“We have taken a lot from coach Gavin Hunt and his SuperSport United side because their defence was very hard to crack and also from our match against AmaZulu.”
Against Pirates, Rammoni said they may make a adopt a different approach from the way they played against SuperSport and AmaZulu.
“Coming into the match against Orlando Pirates, I wouldn’t say we want to play like we did against SuperSport or AmaZulu. We are playing against a different team that is using different personnel and different players with different qualities.
“Our principles will never change, we will always be the same Dondol that started against SuperSport and AmaZulu. But in terms of the personnel there will probably be a few changes because we want to adapt a few things within our game model.”
