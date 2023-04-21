Arsenal stage late escape to snatch 3-3 draw, but title hopes suffer another blow

Arsenal struck two late goals to rescue a point in a pulsating 3-3 home draw with bottom club Southampton but their Premier League title hopes suffered another blow on a night of frazzled nerves in north London on Friday.

The Gunners trailed by two goals inside 15 minutes with Carlos Alcaraz and former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott silencing the Emirates crowd.

Gabriel Martinelli struck back for the Gunners after 20 minutes and Arsenal were millimeters away from equalising in stoppage time at the end of a pulsating half as Ben White's header was cleared off the line.

Southampton might have wilted under the home pressure in the second half but instead restored their two-goal lead in the 66th minute as substitute Duje Caleta-Car headed in at the back post.