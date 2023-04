Kiptum breaks London Marathon record, Hassan makes stunning debut

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum set a London Marathon course record on Sunday, finishing in 2 hours 1 minute 25 seconds, nearly 3 min ahead of second-placed Geoffrey Kamworor in a rain-drenched race full of drama.

Kiptum, who ran the fastest-ever debut marathon in Valencia last year, made his break at mile 19, establishing a solid lead to deliver the second-fastest marathon of all time.

The 23-year-old collapsed on to the ground, exhausted, after crossing the finish line. He ran the second half of the race in just 59 minutes and 45 seconds.

โ€œI am so happy with the result,โ€ Kiptum told the BBC. โ€œI don't know what to say right now, I am just grateful.โ€