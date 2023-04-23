Kiptum breaks London Marathon record, Hassan makes stunning debut

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum set a London Marathon course record on Sunday, finishing in 2 hours 1 minute 25 seconds, nearly 3 min ahead of second-placed Geoffrey Kamworor in a rain-drenched race full of drama.

Kiptum, who ran the fastest-ever debut marathon in Valencia last year, made his break at mile 19, establishing a solid lead to deliver the second-fastest marathon of all time.

The 23-year-old collapsed on to the ground, exhausted, after crossing the finish line. He ran the second half of the race in just 59 minutes and 45 seconds.

“I am so happy with the result,” Kiptum told the BBC. “I don't know what to say right now, I am just grateful.”