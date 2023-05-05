“I have checked a few pictures today (Thursday) in the morning and it is not looking so good. But I hope people who are working there can do a good job and make sure we enjoy a good venue on Saturday.
“This is because the game we are going to play deserves that level in the grass, so let’s see. If not, then we will have to adapt ourselves to the circumstances. We cannot predict if there is going to be rain or it is going to 40 degrees.”
Riveiro said if the pitch is not at a good level, the players will have to adapt. He said it would be the same conditions for both teams.
“Adaptation is going to be crucial but it is the same with some stadiums where the pitch sometimes is good because sometimes it is faster and sometimes it is slow. It is not going to be an excuse because both teams are going to play on the same field and we have quality players to be able to adapt.”
Stadium team working hard to produce good pitch for Soweto derby
Image: Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA)
FNB Stadium ground staff are working around the clock to ensure the pitch is in pristine condition for the crunch Nedbank Cup semifinal between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
The Soweto derby takes place barely a week after the venue hosted the hugely popular Monster Jam when the pitch may have taken a pummeling.
“We had an inspection with Prof Ronnie Schloss of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and he is happy with the playing surface. With our pitch maintenance team and Servest, we are working around the clock to ensure we produce a pitch that will contribute towards the spectacle on Saturday,” said Stadium Management South Africa CEO Berti Grobbelaar.
Though stadium staff are doing their outmost to produce pristine conditions, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said on Thursday the pitch did not look good.
Soweto derby sold out
