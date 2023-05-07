'Haters give me energy:' Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena

“I take it (criticism) as much as I take the praise and the good moments, the not so high and the bad moments also,” he said deep in the bowels of the 2010 World Cup venue in Limpopo’s capital.
“The people say anyone can coach this team. They are right, they are right, anyone can coach this team. But I can tell you not everyone can work as hard as I do. And not everyone can get it playing the way it plays.
“So I take it (criticism), it is good. It gives, believe you me, it gives me lots of energy. The haters, they give me lots of energy. They are the ones who make me spend sleepless nights. And I work very, very hard and I welcome it.”
His hard work was evident on Saturday night as Sundowns made easy work of a Gallants side that — like Sundowns — are in the semifinal of a continental competition.
Image: EPA/KHALED ELFIQI/BACKPAGE PIX
Rulani Mokwena celebrated yet another Mamelodi Sundowns victory on Saturday night and spoke about how “the haters give me energy”.
The man referred to as “South Africa’s Mourinho” masterminded the Brazilians 2-0 defeat of Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium as Sundowns edged closer to a record DStv Premiership points haul in their sixth successive championship triumph.
Sundowns recently endured an uncharacteristically poor run of form that saw the Brazilians go winless in four domestic matches before they got back to winning ways by booking a spot in the Caf Champions League semifinals.
That bump in an otherwise smooth sailing season saw Mokwena endure criticism from certain quarters with others even claiming that Sundowns’ success has a lot to do with the owner’s deep pockets rather than the man in charge of technical matters.
But the young coach who associates with and learns from some of the world’s best coaches on the social media platforms he shares with them says not once during that time was he made to doubt himself.
Sundowns too good for Gallants
Goals by Thapelo Morena and Themba Zwane earned them the three points that got them closer to a record, beating the 71 points record they set back in the 2015/16 season. Sundowns are now on 69 points with one match to go against Maritzburg United.
But they could have won by more goals had Peter Shalulile not left his scoring boots at home.
Mokwena was not worried about his Namibian marksman shooting blanks on the night.
“No, because Shalulile will convert in the next match and he will convert in the next match also. He gives his best like the rest of the players. This is a great team of great human beings and as I always say, I don’t think they get enough praise. They are fantastic people, great human beings and it is a pleasure and a great privilege to coach them.”
The ‘haters’ will probably argue that he is thus not really the main reason behind Sundowns’ great success.
