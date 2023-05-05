Soccer

Safa CEO Motlanthe resigns — sources

05 May 2023 - 20:37
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Safa CEO Adv Tebogo Motlanthe (left) and president Dr Danny Jordaan during the Safa press conference in Johannesburg on 24 June 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Teboho Motlanthe tendered his resignation to the president of the association Danny Jordaan on Friday evening, TimesLIVE has learnt.

Jordaan has called an emergency executive meeting to discuss the matter.

Motlanthe was appointed in January 2021 after serving in the position in an acting capacity from June 2020, replacing Gay Mokoena. 

“There were a lot issues that the CEO was not happy about and he felt that no one really supported him in the organisation," a source close to the matter told TimesLIVE.

'We don’t care where the money comes from': Jordaan on meeting with Kodwa to discuss TV broadcast deal

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says just like other local sport federations, they are planning to get the best ...
Sport
1 day ago

Attempts to get official comment from Safa's head of communications Mninawa Ntloko were unsuccessful at the time of publishing and will be added when a response is received.

Safa held an indaba two weeks ago which their special member, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), decided to boycott at the last minute without disclosing reasons.

The PSL said it would will seek a meeting with minister of art, sport and culture Zizi Kodwa and Caf president Patrice Motsepe.

Issues Safa wanted to address with the PSL included club licensing and coaches' qualifications, especially for those coaching clubs at the elite league and national first division level who they insist should at least have Caf A and B licences respectively. 

This is a developing story.

