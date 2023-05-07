Sekhukhune to meet Pirates in Nedbank Cup final after win over Stellies

Ambitious Premier Soccer League club Sekhukhune United will battle it out for Nedbank Cup top honours against Orlando Pirates in the final at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday, May 27.

This after the Brandon Truter-coached team knocked out Stellenbosch FC by 4-3 on penalties at a sold out Danie Craven Stadium in the Winelands on Sunday night.

The two sides played to a goalless draw after 120 minutes including extra-time.

Sekhukhune players Victor Letsoalo, Edwin Gyimah, Daniel Cardoso and Pogiso Mahlangu all scored their spot kicks while Sibusiso Vilakazi missed.

Nhlanhla Mgaga, Junior Mendieta and Fawaaz Basaden scored their penalties for the hosts while Iqraam Rayners and Juane Ortiz had theirs saved.

Stellies went down despite welcoming back a few of their stars that were rested them in their midweek game against SuperSport United.

They also had the Nedbank Cup leading goal scorer Rayners who couldn’t face former club to due to a clause in his contract.

The two sides created enough chances to break the deadlock in the first half, but they couldn’t.

Former Bafana Bafana player Kamohelo Mokotjo forced a brilliant save from Stellies goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt with a long range shot from outside the box.

Stellenbosch came close to finding the back of the net as one of their chances through Mendieta hit the woodwork on 13 minutes.