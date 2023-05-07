Soccer

Race for promotion to the PSL going down to the wire

07 May 2023 - 18:22
Colin Ryan of Cape Town Spurs in a tussle for the ball with Marcel Jonosky of La Masia during their Motsepe Foundation Championship at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto on May 7 2023.
Colin Ryan of Cape Town Spurs in a tussle for the ball with Marcel Jonosky of La Masia during their Motsepe Foundation Championship at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto on May 7 2023.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The race for promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is going down to the wire next Sunday. 

After the drama-filled penultimate round of the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) on Sunday afternoon, automatic promotion remains a three-horse race with Cape Town Spurs, Casric Stars and Polokwane City. 

Top of the log Spurs enjoy slight advantage to go up directly and avoid the play-offs as they have a one-point lead over second-placed Casric and two points over third-placed City. 

Spurs put themselves in this favourable position with a 2-1 win over La Masia that was secured through a thunderous long-range injury time winner by attacker Luvuyo Phewa. 

READ MORE:

