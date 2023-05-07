Before Phewa’s decisive strike that gave Smiso Ndlela no chance, the match was tied on 1-1 after second-half penalties from Ashley Cupido and Yussuf Jappie.
In the other match involving a promotion hopeful, Casric squandered an opportunity to top the standings when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Venda Football Academy (VFA) at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium.
Polokwane remained in the discussions for a return to the PSL with a 2-0 win over Platinum City.
On the final day of the season, Spurs take on University of Pretoria (Tuks), Casric visits Cape Town All Stars, while Polokwane will be up against rejuvenated Pretoria Callies.
Race for promotion to the PSL going down to the wire
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
The race for promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is going down to the wire next Sunday.
After the drama-filled penultimate round of the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) on Sunday afternoon, automatic promotion remains a three-horse race with Cape Town Spurs, Casric Stars and Polokwane City.
Top of the log Spurs enjoy slight advantage to go up directly and avoid the play-offs as they have a one-point lead over second-placed Casric and two points over third-placed City.
Spurs put themselves in this favourable position with a 2-1 win over La Masia that was secured through a thunderous long-range injury time winner by attacker Luvuyo Phewa.
It was always going to be a difficult season, Zwane insists after Pirates knock Chiefs out of the Cup
