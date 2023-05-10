Soccer

'It all happened too fast,’ says SuperSport attacker Maseko on his breakthrough season

10 May 2023 - 10:00
SuperSport United midfielder Thapelo Maseko has been a revelation this season.
SuperSport United midfielder Thapelo Maseko has been a revelation this season.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

It all happened too quick for emerging SuperSport United attacking midfielder Thapelo Maseko. 

About a year ago, the 19-year-old from Sebokeng was in matric and the dream of playing professional football and for his country appeared far-fetched. 

Fast forward to the closing stages of the DStv Premiership season, and Maseko has established himself as a key figure in coach Gavin Hunt’s team and is in contention for the young player of the season award. 

He has repaid the faith shown in him by Hunt with a solid return of four goals and two assists in 22 league matches and one appearance in the Nedbank Cup. 

For the young player of the season award, Maseko is going to face stiff competition from Cassius Mailula of Mamelodi Sundowns and Devin Titus of Stellenbosch, who have been equally impressive. 

“A year ago, I finished matric and didn’t even think I would be playing in the Premier Soccer League at the age of 19. Everything is going at 10 miles an hour with call-ups to the national team,” he said as SuperSport prepared to take on Kaizer Chiefs in a key DStv Premiership clash at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday. 

With all the attention on him, Maseko said support from family has helped him stay grounded. 

“My family, the club and the coaches are supporting, always encouraging me to work harder. One of the things that makes me to stay focused is I keep a small group of people. 

“People who were there for me in the past are still there and I don’t want to add more people to give me different advice. People who have always given me advice are still there to give me advice and that is what is helping me. 

“I am happy, sometimes I sit alone and think about my future, but I don’t want to be carried away.” 

Maseko added he is learning a lot from working with coaches such as Hunt, Andre Arendse, Thabo September and Jabulani Maluleke, who are ex-professionals. 

“He is a great coach, he is like a father to me and is helping me develop my game, every day at training he is telling where and how to improve my game and I am grateful for that,” he said about Hunt. 

“Here at SuperSport we are a family, the coaches, who are former players, know the culture of the club and always encourage you and advise you on the good things you can do for the club.  

“It is a good thing that we have former players as coaches because they have been there.” 

Over the past few seasons, SuperSport have lost key players, including Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule to Sundowns and Maseko may follow. 

“I want to finish the season on a high, the decision [on my future] lies with SuperSport. At the moment, my focus is here.” 

Maseko was also part of the South African U-23 team that failed to qualify for the Olympics after an aggregate defeat to Congo-Brazzaville. 

“It was heartbreaking, I feel like we should have given more in the away game but it was not to be.” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

I don’t think a goalkeeper should win player of the year: SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt

In a comment likely to set tongues wagging, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt believes Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams should not win ...
Sport
16 hours ago

‘I don’t think anybody is going to catch them in the next few years’ — Hunt on Sundowns

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has said that Mamelodi Sundowns have set the bar too high and they will continue to dominate the Premier Soccer ...
Sport
18 hours ago

I’ve always gambled on myself: Mokotjo on leaving Europe and joining PSL minnows, Sekhukhune United

Mokotjo’s move to Sekhukhune came out of the blue as everyone expected the Bafana midfielder to be signed by Chiefs
Sport
1 day ago

Zwane wants Chiefs in Confed Cup after cup loss to Pirates

After the disappointment of not making the final of the Nedbank Cup following their 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs coach ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Long-serving Sundowns official Alex Shakoane dies Soccer
  2. Zwane wants Chiefs in Confed Cup after cup loss to Pirates Soccer
  3. Who's going to be Bok captain? The candidates for captaincy Sport
  4. “My tweets are not on many people’s level of thinking’: Kermit Erasmus on his ... Soccer
  5. Bullish White vows to set things right Sport

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...