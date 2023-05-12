Soccer

Motsepe Foundation Championship winners to pocket R5m

12 May 2023 - 16:25
Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett will be out to guide his team to the PSL when they take on University of Pretoria on Sunday.
Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett will be out to guide his team to the PSL when they take on University of Pretoria on Sunday.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

The winner of the Motsepe Foundation Championship will pocket R5m, the Premier Soccer League has confirmed. 

The prize money for the champions is a significant increase from R2m in the past few seasons. 

The campaign is going down to the wire on Sunday with log leaders Cape Town Spurs, Casric Stars and Polokwane City still in the running for the title when they play their last matches in Cape Town, Ekurhuleni and Polokwane. 

The league also announced the trophy, which is yet to be revealed, team medals and winner’s cheque will be awarded at a later stage to the champions.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Tapelo Xoki's penalty helps Pirates edge SuperSport in battle for second spot

Even though they were a thousand kilometres away in Khartoum minding their Caf Champions League business, Mamelodi Sundowns were the ...
Sport
1 month ago

Pirates win revives hopes for second spot

Even though they were a thousand miles away in Khartoum minding their Caf Champions League business, Mamelodi Sundowns were the main story here in ...
Sport
1 month ago

Chiefs and Pirates mathematically out of PSL race with eight games to play

Mamelodi Sundowns need four points in their cakewalk to officially clinch the DStv Premiership title, but what went largely unnoticed as the ...
Sport
1 month ago

‘Fohloza’ slams his strikers after AmaZulu’s embarrassing Dondol loss

AmaZulu coach Romain Folz blamed his attackers and accused the opponents of time-wasting after his team’s embarrassing Nedbank Cup last 16 defeat to ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thidiela family to discuss involvement in football after Leopards’ relegation ... Soccer
  2. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Shaken by Shaks: whether it was PR or pep talks, ... Sport
  3. Former Pirates player helps Tanzania's Yanga stun Gallants in Confed Cup ... Soccer
  4. ‘We will honour Bra Alex Shakoane:’ Sundowns chair Motsepe Soccer
  5. 'We've been called, we have arrived' — SA fans 'gate crash' Burnley's social ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Russian ship in SA is very concerning': State department echos US ambassador's ...
Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel