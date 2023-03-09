‘Fohloza’ slams his strikers after AmaZulu’s embarrassing Dondol loss

“A lot of things should be done in that department and a lot of thinking should be done from the players because when you get chances like that, it’s not the field, it’s not the referee, it’s not anything — it’s just you missing the chances.”

The 32-year-old French coach said his strikers should be embarrassed by their performance.

“The only way to fix that is to work hard and for the players to have a look at themselves. I’m going to show them exactly what happened multiple times when we do the video analysis, for them to realise it is embarrassing to miss something like that.

“You are a striker and you get paid to score and you miss, it’s embarrassing. You can only hope for them to wake up.”

Winning the Nedbank Cup results in a place in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Usuthu president Sandile Zungu has emphasised the need for the club to continue representing the country in continental competition after their decent maiden appearance in the 2021-22 Champions League under former coach Benni McCarthy.

“Yes, it [the Nedbank] is the closest [easiest] way to go to Caf but at this moment in time, if we are missing chances [like this], we are not ready to go to Caf. Maybe there are other teams that are ready to go to Caf who will be better representatives,” Folz said.

AmaZulu are in eighth place in the DStv Premiership, with little hope of a third-position finish for the other Confed Cup place, or top two for the Champions League.

