Before being hit, Zwane criticised Chiefs players, accusing them of “going through the motions” and giving away three points.
“I have always been saying that our attitude is sometimes something you cannot control. It comes from the players. We were playing for the third spot, and if we won the game we could close the gap. It should come from you [the player]. Maybe the game last week took a lot from us,” he told SuperSport.
The injury resulted in Zwane missing his post-match press conference duties.
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard denied suggestions that Zwane missed the post-match press conference to avoid accounting for the loss.
“It’s got nothing to do with him not being here,” said Sheppard.
“Unfortunately, he picked up an injury to his eye from that incident. I don’t know what happened from the incident. I just saw him put some ice on his eye. I have to find out the details when I get back to the change room.”
On social media, many weighed in on the incident, saying: “Zwane doesn't deserve to be beaten.”
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
'Kaizer Chiefs fans can do better': reactions to Zwane getting pelted with missiles after loss
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Scores have expressed dismay over fans hitting Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane with an object after losing to SuperSport United.
Zwane suffered a facial cut.
In a viral video, Zwane can be seen escorted from the field by police while fans are heard hurling insults from the stands.
