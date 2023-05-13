SuperSport got it right after 40 minutes when Lungu looped the ball over stranded Petersen as the deadlock was finally broken, much to the disapproval of the Chiefs fans who were in the majority.
For the opening goal, Lungu capitalised on misjudgement by Petersen who punched an aerial ball in the path of the SuperSport attacker who calmly picked his spot and applied the finishing touch.
Amakhosi tried to get the equaliser in the second half but SuperSport held on for this crucial victory that has secured them a return to continental football next season.
Demonstrating their displeasure, Chiefs fans hurled objects at their players as they went back to the dressing room.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane hit by object hurled by angry fans after loss to SuperSport
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane was struck with by an object by angry fans after the disappointing 1-0 DStv Premiership loss to SuperSport United at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday.
As a result of the incident, Zwane didn’t make the post-match press conference which was instead addressed by assistant Dillon Sheppard.
With this defeat, mathematically Chiefs cannot qualify for continental football and another season will end in utter disappointment.
There is still the possibility of Champions League football next season for SuperSport as they are tied on 51 points with Orlando Pirates with one round of matches remaining but they have secured a place in the Confederation Cup as they cannot be caught in third place.
Sundowns looking to disrupt the North African dominance in the Champions League
It could have been better for SuperSport but they were outdone by lack of experience at critical stages of the campaign with Hunt forced to give opportunities to a number of young players like Thapelo Maseko.
With this win, SuperSport have completed a significant milestone as they remain the only DStv Premiership team yet to lose a home league game this season and they have become the eighth Premier Soccer League (PSL) side to complete a season without a home defeat.
SuperSport were forced to play this match in Rustenburg because Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville is not available and their alternative Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Stadium was too small for this match.
In their last match of this season, Chiefs are at home against a stubborn Cape Town City and that match has taken on significance as the Citizens can dispose of them for fourth spot.
Pirates not looking too far ahead as they face Sekhukhune in a final rehearsal: Jose Riveiro
During the opening exchanges, there were not too many notable attacking moments with SuperSport relying mostly on Bradley Grobler and Gamphani Lungu for the goals.
The visitors relied on lone striker Christian Saile, who was supported by Mduduzi Tshabalala and the frightening speed of Ashley du Preez and Dillan Solomons.
The first shot in anger and on target came after 20 minutes from the boot of SuperSport midfielder Grant Margeman but Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen dived to the right.
After 35 minutes, SuperSport striker Grobler thought he opened the scoring but he was denied by the acrobatic save of Petersen who punched the ball away for safety under pressure.
Bobby Motaung says he is still involved in the running of Chiefs
SuperSport got it right after 40 minutes when Lungu looped the ball over stranded Petersen as the deadlock was finally broken, much to the disapproval of the Chiefs fans who were in the majority.
For the opening goal, Lungu capitalised on misjudgement by Petersen who punched an aerial ball in the path of the SuperSport attacker who calmly picked his spot and applied the finishing touch.
Amakhosi tried to get the equaliser in the second half but SuperSport held on for this crucial victory that has secured them a return to continental football next season.
Demonstrating their displeasure, Chiefs fans hurled objects at their players as they went back to the dressing room.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Motsepe Foundation Championship winners to pocket R5m
‘If Williams deserves it, then why not?’ – Chaine on PSL Footballer of the Season award
Frustration growing as Maritzburg fight against dreaded relegation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos