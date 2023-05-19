POLL | Will Sundowns make it to the Caf champions league final this weekend?

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said his side are confidence and prepared for the biggest match of their season so far.
Sundowns fans will be hoping their side have booked a place in the Caf Champions League finale when the final whistle blows in their match against Wydad Athletic Club on Saturday.
A nine-man Sundowns earned a 0-0 draw against Wydad in the first leg of their semifinal at the Mohammed V Stadium last weekend. The grit with which the Brazilians fought in that match has left many predicting they will finish the job at Loftus Versfeld.
They will need to overcome a side who won last year's competition and have a strong pedigree in the competition.
The mouth-watering clash has sparked debate and predictions, with some people claiming Sundowns will overcome Wydad and could go all the way.
Others pointed out that even if Masandawana win, they are likely to face a strong Al Ahly side with South African forward Percy Tau in menacing form.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said his side are confidence and prepared for the biggest match of their season so far.
“It’s only halftime. We have the second half to play against the defending champions and we are looking forward to it. The team is ready. We have had a super season, though it could be better.
“If you look at what we have done, our performance in the Champions League in Cairo, Algeria and Casablanca, and you see what I see as an incredible group of players that does all it can to represent the club with integrity and give their best efforts.”
He urged his team and fans to be patient during the match.
“Am I expecting us to score an early goal, probably, because of how we have gone about playing the past few games,” he said.
“For sure we have a goal in us in the first 10 minutes. Do I see a goal coming very early? I am not so sure, but the message I carry to the team is patience because we trust ourselves to unlock.
“We were able to score in Casablanca, but we were a bit unfortunate with the offside for Peter Shalulile’s goal. There is the trust that the goal will come, but we will have to be patient and patience is not just for the team and the players on the pitch but it also has to be for the crowd and the supporters.
“They have to be patient and know this team has goals and has the right mental attitude to overcome any of the football challenges we might face on Saturday.”
