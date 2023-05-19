Soccer

POLL | Will Sundowns make it to the Caf champions league final this weekend?

19 May 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Aubrey Modiba challenged by Yahya Jabrane of Wydad during their Caf Champions League semifinal first leg match at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on May 13 2023.
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Aubrey Modiba challenged by Yahya Jabrane of Wydad during their Caf Champions League semifinal first leg match at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on May 13 2023.
Image: Nour Akanja/BackpagePix

Sundowns fans will be hoping their side have booked a place in the Caf Champions League finale when the final whistle blows in their match against Wydad Athletic Club on Saturday.

A nine-man Sundowns earned a 0-0 draw against Wydad in the first leg of their semifinal at the Mohammed V Stadium last weekend. The grit with which the Brazilians fought in that match has left many predicting they will finish the job at Loftus Versfeld.

They will need to overcome a side who won last year's competition and have a strong pedigree in the competition.

The mouth-watering clash has sparked debate and predictions, with some people claiming Sundowns will overcome Wydad and could go all the way.

Others pointed out that even if Masandawana win, they are likely to face a strong Al Ahly side with South African forward Percy Tau in menacing form.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said his side are confidence and prepared for the biggest match of their season so far.

“It’s only halftime. We have the second half to play against the defending champions and we are looking forward to it. The team is ready. We have had a super season, though it could be better.

“If you look at what we have done, our performance in the Champions League in Cairo, Algeria and Casablanca, and you see what I see as an incredible group of players that does all it can to represent the club with integrity and give their best efforts.”

He urged his team and fans to be patient during the match.

“Am I expecting us to score an early goal, probably, because of how we have gone about playing the past few games,” he said. 

“For sure we have a goal in us in the first 10 minutes. Do I see a goal coming very early? I am not so sure, but the message I carry to the team is patience because we trust ourselves to unlock.  

“We were able to score in Casablanca, but we were a bit unfortunate with the offside for Peter Shalulile’s goal. There is the trust that the goal will come, but we will have to be patient and patience is not just for the team and the players on the pitch but it also has to be for the crowd and the supporters. 

“They have to be patient and know this team has goals and has the right mental attitude to overcome any of the football challenges we might face on Saturday.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'This team has goals,’ says Sundowns coach Mokwena before showdown with Wydad

As they prepare for possibly their biggest match since winning the Champions League in 2016, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says they have a ...
Sport
4 hours ago

No sign of nerves from Sundowns coach Mokwena ahead of Champions League showdown with Wydad

This season the young coach has unmistakably made his mark by steering his team to the league title with seven matches to spare
Sport
17 hours ago

WATCH | We the best: DJ Khaled’s shoutout to Mamelodi Sundowns

American rapper DJ Khaled has joined in the celebrations after Sundowns won the PSL title.
Sport
5 hours ago

Sundowns players deserve more credit than what is given: Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena feels his players deserve more credit than they receive for winning the DStv Premiership title for the sixth ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Infantino calls Shakoane an ‘iconic figure’ as Sundowns legend is laid to rest ... Soccer
  2. What you need to know about the 'scam' ex-Chiefs spin doctor Tshakoane was ... Soccer
  3. ‘One of the craziest things I've witnessed’: Robert Marawa reacts to former ... Soccer
  4. 'Players can earn a good living here and buy houses': Pitso urges SA ... Soccer
  5. ‘The club will respond shortly,’ says Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena on wantaway ... Soccer

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding