Soccer

WATCH | We the best: DJ Khaled’s shoutout to Mamelodi Sundowns

19 May 2023 - 08:16
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
DJ Khaled has congratulated Sundowns on their recent PSL title win.
Image: Jason Koerner/for Art Hearts Fashion

American rapper DJ Khaled is a big Sundowns fan and has congratulated the PSL Champions on “another one”.

Masandawana won their sixth successive PSL title recently, with seven matches to spare. It was testament to their dominance in the league this season.

In a video posted to the club's social media this week, Khaled congratulated the club on their success.

“Sundowns, congratulations on another win, another title, another one. Another one. They didn’t believe in us, Sundowns did,” he said.

Several other Sundowns players joined in, repeating Khaled's iconic phrase.

Reflecting on their league win recently, coach Rulani Mokwena said his team deserved more credit than they received.

“I’m very proud of the players for what they have done this season over 10 months,” Mokwena said. 

“This is the competition you have to win with consistency and to do it the way this group of players has done it deserves a lot more credit than what is given.”

Sundowns also dominate alongside Orlando Pirates on the PSL awards nominees list.

The club's Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams were both nominated for the coveted Footballer of the Season award, while Mokwena was nominated for Coach of the Season.

Themba Zwane was nominated for Players’ Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season awards. 

The winners will be announced on, May 28 at 8pm. 

