Can anyone challenge Man City's domination next season?

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard described Manchester City as an outstanding side and said they have set the benchmark for excellence in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola.

Five titles in six seasons underlines City's dominance and while Guardiola insists every season gets harder, it is difficult to see who is ready to knock them off the summit.

Here is a look at the clubs most likely to give City a run for their money next season:

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta's young side ultimately crumbled under City's relentless charge in the latter months of this season, but should be applauded for how they set the pace for so long and threatened to win their first title since 2004.

Arteta, a disciple of Guardiola's methods, restored Arsenal's identity this season with a vibrant style of football and a squad packed with exciting young players will have learnt valuable lessons from this campaign.

The question now is whether Arsenal can add sufficient strength in depth to cover the demands of Premier League and Champions League football. West Ham's Declan Rice is a chief target and signing him would be a big statement.

LIVERPOOL

Juergen Klopp's side have had some epic title battles with Manchester City in recent years, winning the trophy in 2020 and twice coming second with more than 90 points.