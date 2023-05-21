Arsenal must look in the mirror and own up to mistakes, says Ramsdale

Arsenal must own up to errors made in the season that helped Manchester City win the Premier League title but the London club can still take pride in qualifying for the Champions League after last playing in the tournament in 2017, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said.

Despite Arsenal leading the league for nearly 250 days, an experienced City were with them every step of the way, reeling them in before taking the lead after the London side lost 1-0 away at Nottingham Forest.

Ramsdale said the Gunners were disappointed and needed to look inward at how their title challenge collapsed, but he took comfort that they had returned to the top four for the first time since 2016.