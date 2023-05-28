Arsenal end with five-star win over Wolves, Brentford stun Man City
Arsenal romped to a 5-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, with Granit Xhaka bagging two of the goals in what is expected to be his final game of an incident-packed seven years at the club.
Arsenal had topped the English Premier League for almost the entire season but had stumbled badly in the final eight games to allow a ruthless Manchester City to roar past them to a third consecutive title.
The London club finished the season with a flourish though. Some trickery from forward Gabriel Jesus on the Right was headed in by Xhaka on 11 minutes to give them an early lead in what was the Swiss midfielder's 297th, and tipped to be last, game.
His fairy-tale finish was nailed on just three minutes later when the 30-year-old, who had been close to leaving the club in 2019 after ill-tempered exchanges with supporters, tapped in after some clever interchange play from Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.
He spurned a golden chance for a hat-trick before Saka made it 3-0 with less than half an hour played with a curled effort. Jesus headed in the fourth after halftime while Jakub Kiwior made it 5-0 with 12 minutes left to play.
A late goal from Ethan Pinnock earned Brentford a 1-0 win over champions Manchester City in their final game of the season but they were unable to secure a Europa Conference League berth after finishing ninth.
Pinnock lashed home from close range with five minutes remaining after being set up by Bryan Mbeumo as Brentford finally found a deserved breakthrough against a much-changed City side, who lacked their usual intensity.
City striker Erling Haaland remained on the bench while Kevin De Bruyne was left out and Pep Guardiola's side could not muster clear chances for most of the game, but could have snatched a draw in stoppage time.
Cole Palmer had two efforts blocked by Pinnock in the closing stages before another was cleared off the line by Ben Mee as Brentford became the only team to beat the champions home and away this season.
Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet as Manchester United came from behind to claim a 2-1 home win over Fulham and end their league campaign on a high.
Fulham took the lead in the 19th minute when Kenny Tete angled in a near post header from a Willian corner, but the London club missed an opportunity to double their advantage seven minutes later when Aleksandar Mitrovic's spot kick was saved by David de Gea.
United took the initiative after the huge let-off and were rewarded in the 39th minute when Sancho equalised with a simple close-range shot, before Fred's defence-splitting pass set up Fernandes to score a 55th-minute winner with a delicate chip.
The result made no change to the Premier League table. United finished the season in third place, while Fulham ended in 10th for their first top-half finish since 2012.
Anthony Gordon's first goal for Champions League-bound Newcastle United earned them a final Premier League point in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea to ensure the home side's chaotic season ended with a whimper.
It took only nine minutes for Gordon to strike, poking home a cross from Allan Saint-Maximin with the Chelsea defence in disarray. Chelsea, whose 12-place finish is their worst since 1994, levelled in the 27th minute when Kieran Trippier became entangled in Raheem Sterling's awkward low shot and the ball bounced off his arm into his own net.
Eddie Howe's Newcastle finished in fourth while Chelsea say farewell to interim coach Frank Lampard, their third manager of the season, who earned only one win in his 11 games in charge.