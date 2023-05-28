Arsenal end with five-star win over Wolves, Brentford stun Man City

Arsenal romped to a 5-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, with Granit Xhaka bagging two of the goals in what is expected to be his final game of an incident-packed seven years at the club.

Arsenal had topped the English Premier League for almost the entire season but had stumbled badly in the final eight games to allow a ruthless Manchester City to roar past them to a third consecutive title.

The London club finished the season with a flourish though. Some trickery from forward Gabriel Jesus on the Right was headed in by Xhaka on 11 minutes to give them an early lead in what was the Swiss midfielder's 297th, and tipped to be last, game.

His fairy-tale finish was nailed on just three minutes later when the 30-year-old, who had been close to leaving the club in 2019 after ill-tempered exchanges with supporters, tapped in after some clever interchange play from Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.