Soccer

Everton survive, Leeds and Leicester relegated

28 May 2023 - 19:43 By Reuters
Everton fans react in the stands in the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park in Liverpool on May 28 2023.
Everton fans react in the stands in the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park in Liverpool on May 28 2023.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Harvey Barnes struck a superb first-half goal but Leicester City were still relegated from the Premier League despite a 2-1 win over West Ham United after Everton managed to beat Bournemouth 1-0 at home on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Leicester, who were promoted to the top flight in 2014 and won the Premier League against all the odds in 2016, finished the season in 18th position on 34 points, two behind Everton and were relegated along with Southampton and Leeds United.

Leeds lost 4-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Barnes fired the Foxes in front in the 34th minute and Wout Faes headed their second in the 62nd minute, but by then the crowd was aware that Everton had taken the lead and the celebrations were subdued.

Pablo Fornals pulled a goal back for West Ham in the 79th minute, but Everton's win made the result immaterial and the final whistle was greeted with both applause and tears by the Leicester fans.

