Broos names final Bafana squad to face Morocco

After that Morocco attained global superstardom becoming Africa’s first Fifa World Cup semi-finalists in Qatar in November and December, losing 2-0 against runners-up France in the last-four game.
The Lions went on to beat Brazil 2-1 in a friendly in Tangier in March.
Broos is hoping his team can give a strong account of themselves in an official matchup against Africa’s top-ranked team, who are ranked 11th in the world, so has included most of his front-line players.
Burnley striker Lyle Foster was one of South Africa’s big-name stars left out.
Broos reached a deal with Belgian compatriot and Clarets manager Vincent Kompany, who has raised eyebrows starting promoted Burnley’s preseason as early as this week for their first campaign in the English Premier League, for Foster to be part of the club’s preparations rather than in the Bafana squad. In return, Broos hopes to have Foster available for 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November and the Nations Cup finals in January and February.
Broos held a training camp for the mostly local-based players in his preliminary squad in Johannesburg this week.
The 2023 Nations Cup in Ivory Coast was moved from June and July this year to early next year due to heat concerns in the West African summer.
Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Siyanda Xulu (Turan Tovuz, Azerbaijan), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Maphosa Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Midfielders: Luke le Roux (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden), Njabulo Blom (St Louis City, US), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bathusi Aubaas (TS Galaxy)
Strikers: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (SuperSport United), Zakhele Lepasa (SuperSport United), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC, US)
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos included most of his bigger name stars in his final 23-man squad to face Morocco in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium on June 17.
Captain Ronwen Williams in goal and stalwart regulars such as Siyanda Xulu, Mothobi Mvala, Innocent Maela, Teboho Mokoena, Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Zakhele Lepasa were named by the coach on Thursday.
Mamelodi Sundowns' promising emerging forward Cassius Mailula was also included.
Cape Town City’s DStv Premiership joint-top scorer Khanyisa Mayo seemed a notable exclusion, after he was named in the 34-member preliminary squad announced by Broos on May 23.
The omission of Sundowns’ Premiership Defender of the Season Khuliso Mudau might also raise eyebrows as Broos continues to have Sekhukhune United’s Nyiko Mobbie as an ever-present at right-back, where Mudau’s Brazilians teammate Thapelo Morena also got the nod.
Broos said he feels his squad is more bonded now than when they lost 2-1 to Morocco in their Group K opener in Rabat in June last year.
“I think we have a squad in the true meaning of the word — we have a team,” the coach said announcing his final 23 on SABC Sport.
Next week's match has been rendered meaningless in terms of the result as both teams have qualified for the Nations Cup.
But the South Africans are still looking at the game as a big opportunity to prove their mettle, continue to build Broos’ mostly young combination into a firmer outfit and boost confidence if they can earn a good result against coach Walid Regragui’s crack Atlas Lions.
Bafana's narrow loss last year in Morocco could be seen as a creditable result. The scores were level until Ayoub El Kaabi scored a last-gasp winner for Morocco in the 87th minute.
