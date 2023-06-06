Foster's Burnley boss Kompany gets web blowback for June 5 preseason start
Posts on social media have questioned the decision of Vincent Kompany, the manager of Lyle Foster’s club Burnley, to go back to preseason training ahead of their promoted season to the Premier League in early June.
Foster was left out of Hugo Broos’s Bafana squad to meet Morocco in an Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier on June 17 so he could be part of Burnley’s preseason and fight for a place as the club no doubt looks to make signings for the step up to the top flight.
Some on social media labelled former Manchester City star Kompany a “slave driver” for the decision to have his team back in training so soon after wrapping up their title-winning season in the League Championship.
Burnley’s return from a short off-season break comes a month before the preseason programmes are set to begin for most English Premiership clubs.
Burnley’s triumphant Championship season ended with a 3-0 win against Cardiff City on May 23.
They have returned for their preseason just two-and-a-half weeks later. As some pointed out, their return to training on Monday came two days after the FC Cup final brought to an end the English season on Saturday, and five days before the Uefa Champions League final this coming Saturday brings the curtain down on the European season.
A concern might be that Burnley, for whom Bafana Bafana star Foster signed in January, could suffer burnout in their first season in the Premiership.
This could go VERY SOUTH for Vincent Kompany. FA Cup Final was 2 days ago. We haven’t even had the UCL Final yet and these boys are back training for next season. Not one of them looked happy either. Yikes. https://t.co/YV12Pbh2uq— Dale Harris (@Dale_Harris14) June 5, 2023
Twitter user Dale Harris (@Dale) cautioned the move could backfire for Burnley.
He wrote: “This could go VERY SOUTH for Vincent Kompany. FA Cup Final was 2 days ago. We haven’t even had the UCL Final yet and these boys are back training for next season. Not one of them looked happy either. Yikes.”
Kompany getting Burnley back training 6 weeks earlier. He’s going to be one of those managers who thinks he’s it isn’t he— Andrew (@KopiteAndrew) June 5, 2023
@CastilloErling9 tweeted: “Burnley back in training already means Kompany is running a dictatorship.”
Burnley back in training already means Kompany is running a dictatorship https://t.co/Srbq2xoaTb pic.twitter.com/wYkEnEBKXZ— Castillo♟️ (@CastilloErling9) June 5, 2023
@DonStein21 tweeted: “UCL finals haven't even been played and cats already on that time? Kompany really running a cotton plantation over there at Burnley”.
UCL finals haven't even been played and cats already on that time?— Boston Celtics lost to an 8 seed... at home!!! (@DonStein21) June 6, 2023
Kompany really running a cotton plantation over there at Burnley https://t.co/1DxcmhauW1
Kompany what are you cooking bro??😭😭it’s 5 June 👀 https://t.co/kSZYTrz5sN— Thulaganyo M 🥤 (@OneboysGranson) June 5, 2023
Not everyone was critical of Kompany's decision. Some praised the coach for asking for such commitment from his players and felt it might be a ploy that pays off for the Clarets in the top flight.
🗣 "It’s the 5th of June. What’s going on?"— SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 5, 2023
Vincent Kompany is clearly desperate to get his team in Premier League condition. Talk about commitment. They're going to catch a LOT of teams off guard next season! 🥵👏
@sportbible tweeted: “Vincent Kompany is clearly desperate to get his team in Premier League condition. Talk about commitment. They're going to catch a LOT of teams off guard next season!”
Vincent Kompany said he never ever wants to return to the Championship and he really meant it, lol, he’s really putting in the work to ensure Burnley FC stays in Premier League and we love to see it! https://t.co/8yGey89nfq— Nguvi (@nguvi_) June 6, 2023
BBC Sports presenter Nguvitjita Mberirua (@nguvi_) tweeted: “Vincent Kompany said he never ever wants to return to the Championship and he really meant it, lol, he’s really putting in the work to ensure Burnley FC stays in Premier League and we love to see it!”
Foster played 11 league games and four cup matches for Burnley, scoring one goal, after signing for them from Belgian side KVC Westerlo in January for a South African record transfer fee.
