Soccer

Foster's Burnley boss Kompany gets web blowback for June 5 preseason start

06 June 2023 - 14:55 By Marc Strydom
Lyle Foster in action for Burnley in a Championship match against Sheffield United in April.
Lyle Foster in action for Burnley in a Championship match against Sheffield United in April.
Image: Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Posts on social media have questioned the decision of Vincent Kompany, the manager of Lyle Foster’s club Burnley, to go back to preseason training ahead of their promoted season to the Premier League in early June. 

Foster was left out of Hugo Broos’s Bafana squad to meet Morocco in an Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier on June 17 so he could be part of Burnley’s preseason and fight for a place as the club no doubt looks to make signings for the step up to the top flight. 

Some on social media labelled former Manchester City star Kompany a “slave driver” for the decision to have his team back in training so soon after wrapping up their title-winning season in the League Championship. 

Burnley’s return from a short off-season break comes a month before the preseason programmes are set to begin for most English Premiership clubs. 

Burnley’s triumphant Championship season ended with a 3-0 win against Cardiff City on May 23. 

They have returned for their preseason just two-and-a-half weeks later. As some pointed out, their return to training on Monday came two days after the FC Cup final brought to an end the English season on Saturday, and five days before the Uefa Champions League final this coming Saturday brings the curtain down on the European season. 

A concern might be that Burnley, for whom Bafana Bafana star Foster signed in January, could suffer burnout in their first season in the Premiership.

Twitter user Dale Harris (@Dale) cautioned the move could backfire for Burnley.

He wrote: “This could go VERY SOUTH for Vincent Kompany. FA Cup Final was 2 days ago. We haven’t even had the UCL Final yet and these boys are back training for next season. Not one of them looked happy either. Yikes.” 

@CastilloErling9 tweeted: “Burnley back in training already means Kompany is running a dictatorship.” 

@DonStein21 tweeted: “UCL finals haven't even been played and cats already on that time? Kompany really running a cotton plantation over there at Burnley”. 

Not everyone was critical of Kompany's decision. Some praised the coach for asking for such commitment from his players and felt it might be a ploy that pays off for the Clarets in the top flight. 

@sportbible tweeted: “Vincent Kompany is clearly desperate to get his team in Premier League condition. Talk about commitment. They're going to catch a LOT of teams off guard next season!” 

BBC Sports presenter Nguvitjita Mberirua (@nguvi_) tweeted: “Vincent Kompany said he never ever wants to return to the Championship and he really meant it, lol, he’s really putting in the work to ensure Burnley FC stays in Premier League and we love to see it!” 

Foster played 11 league games and four cup matches for Burnley, scoring one goal, after signing for them from Belgian side KVC Westerlo in January for a South African record transfer fee.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Why Lyle Foster was left out of Broos’ Bafana squad for Morocco qualifier

Lyle Foster was not snubbed by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for this month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco — he was left out ...
Sport
1 week ago

No Foster or Kaizer Chiefs player in Broos's Bafana preliminary squad

There was no place for any player from ailing Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs when Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named a 34-man preliminary squad for ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Bafana needs more Taus, Lakays and Fosters

Percy Tau has reminded South Africans of how meteoric he can be when he is in the mood to tame alligators. He was Percy the menace when his brace ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Foster determined to continue SA football legacy in the English Premier League

Hard work has not yet started, says Foster as the biggest test of his career awaits
Sport
3 weeks ago

Foster celebrates Burnley’s promotion to Premier League with Palacios

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, 22, celebrated his English Championship club Burnley’s promotion to the Premier League on Monday in the company of ...
Sport
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Everyone wants a piece of Pitso Mosimane: Here's which clubs may be looking to ... Sport
  2. Management didn't listen to me: Mosimane opens up about tough working ... Soccer
  3. I’ve never received my salary every month: Pitso Mosimane admits not being paid ... Soccer
  4. MARC STRYDOM | Could Mosimane fix Chiefs? Hell yeah he could Soccer
  5. Mooted salary hikes in SA rugby all about player retention Sport

Latest Videos

'Go well my gossiper-in-chief': Redi Tlhabi at Eusebius McKaiser's memorial
White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall