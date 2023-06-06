Foster's Burnley boss Kompany gets web blowback for June 5 preseason start

Posts on social media have questioned the decision of Vincent Kompany, the manager of Lyle Foster’s club Burnley, to go back to preseason training ahead of their promoted season to the Premier League in early June.

Foster was left out of Hugo Broos’s Bafana squad to meet Morocco in an Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier on June 17 so he could be part of Burnley’s preseason and fight for a place as the club no doubt looks to make signings for the step up to the top flight.

Some on social media labelled former Manchester City star Kompany a “slave driver” for the decision to have his team back in training so soon after wrapping up their title-winning season in the League Championship.

Burnley’s return from a short off-season break comes a month before the preseason programmes are set to begin for most English Premiership clubs.

Burnley’s triumphant Championship season ended with a 3-0 win against Cardiff City on May 23.

They have returned for their preseason just two-and-a-half weeks later. As some pointed out, their return to training on Monday came two days after the FC Cup final brought to an end the English season on Saturday, and five days before the Uefa Champions League final this coming Saturday brings the curtain down on the European season.

A concern might be that Burnley, for whom Bafana Bafana star Foster signed in January, could suffer burnout in their first season in the Premiership.