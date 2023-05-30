Apart from winning the Premiership, the shot-stopper said he made the move to United's billionaire Pretoria neighbours to become a better goalkeeper, and believes being at Sundowns has helped him achieve that.
Morocco game is not a dead rubber: Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams says this month's clash against Morocco will be no dead rubber, at least for South Africa, despite both sides having confirmed their spots in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Bafana host Africa’s top-ranked side in group K’s last Afcon qualifier at FNB Stadium on Saturday June 17.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced a 34-man preliminary squad, which he will later trim to 23, for the mission against the team who made history becoming Africa's first World Cup semifinalists in Qatar in December.
Even with both sides through to the Afcon in Ivory Coast, Williams feels this is an important meeting for the South Africans as it will help them gauge their readiness for the tournament in January and February.
The Afcon was moved from June and July this year to early next year over heat concerns in the West African summer.
Ronwen Williams reflects on his championship winning season with Mamelodi Sundowns.
“It’s going to be a big one and this is one game we need to take seriously because it’s going to give us a clear picture of how far we are,” Williams said.
“They played in the semifinals of the World Cup, so for us to put up a challenge will give us a clear picture of how far we are and how ready we are for Afcon.”
Morocco, 11th in the Fifa rankings, were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup semis by runners-up France after an excellent run on the global stage and would seem ideal opponents for Bafana to test themselves against.
Williams, crowned DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season in Sunday night's PSL Awards, also reflected on his successful first campaign with Mamelodi Sundowns.
After signing for the Brazilians from SuperSport United ahead of the season, the keeper won the league title and was also nominated for the prestigious Footballer of the Season and Players’ Player accolades.
Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena crowned PSL Footballer of the Year
Apart from winning the Premiership, the shot-stopper said he made the move to United's billionaire Pretoria neighbours to become a better goalkeeper, and believes being at Sundowns has helped him achieve that.
“I’ve always watched Sundowns with keen interest when I was on the other side, and they played amazing football.
“Having played with [fellow Brazilians keepers] Denis [Onyango] and Reyaad [Pieterse] before, I could see how their games evolved [after they joined Sundowns] and that's what I was chasing.
“Yes, I was doing well [at SuperSport] but I wanted to do better, to be even greater. I knew coming here was going to be a challenge, but it was a challenge I was looking forward to.
“I knew coming here and rubbing shoulders with the best [would help me] improve.”
