'It was an accident,’ Bafana coach Broos on Mvala’s own goal in the Champions League

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has offered words of support to Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala.

Mvala has been a subject of ridicule from rival football fans after he scored a spectacular own goal that knocked Sundowns out of the Champions League recently at Loftus.

Mvala scored Wydad Casablanca’s equaliser to make the score 2-2 as the Brazilians crashed out of the competition on away goals but Broos said the own goal was an accident.

“First of all, it was an accident,” said Broos.