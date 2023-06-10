'It was an accident,’ Bafana coach Broos on Mvala’s own goal in the Champions League
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has offered words of support to Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala.
Mvala has been a subject of ridicule from rival football fans after he scored a spectacular own goal that knocked Sundowns out of the Champions League recently at Loftus.
Mvala scored Wydad Casablanca’s equaliser to make the score 2-2 as the Brazilians crashed out of the competition on away goals but Broos said the own goal was an accident.
“First of all, it was an accident,” said Broos.
“I know because even myself I was a defender and I know how difficult it is to (defend) that ball because you are running towards your own goal. With a (slight) miss touch of the ball that happens, so don’t blame him,” adding that he recently joked with Mvala that at least he scored a goal.
“I was joking with him when he came to the pre-camp that (at least) he has started scoring now but it happens. The worst part of that is that you are eliminated for the Champions League final with that goal.
“But don’t blame the player for that and I don’t think the club blamed him for that, maybe the supporters because of emotions. But for me, it’s not a reason to start doubting him.
“I said it to him that also, ‘leave that behind you, it’s finished, and you can’t change it anymore. It happens to the best players in the world but it’s okay. Why go home with that? Why talk about that? It’s not so important anymore.”