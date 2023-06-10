South Africa

WATCH | The funeral of Eusebius McKaiser

10 June 2023 - 09:52 By TimesLIVE

"The certainty of death is the cruelest reality of life."

Celebrated broadcaster and analyst, Eusebius McKaiser's funeral is taking place today.

He passed away on Tuesday, 30 May after a suspected epileptic seizure.

Eusebius McKaiser's last podcast on TimesLIVE:

TimesLIVE

Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure

Celebrated analyst, broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser has died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure, his manager Jackie Strydom told ...
News
1 week ago

'Eusebius McKaiser was an intellectual rock star': Arena Holdings

McKaiser, 45, was an intellectual rock star, says Arena Holdings MD for news and media Pule Molebeledi.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | 'He fought this illness with courage and fortitude': Redi Tlhabi's heartfelt tribute to Eusebius McKaiser

Watch Redi Tlhabi's devastating speech to Eusebius, her friend and 'gossiper-in-chief'
News
4 days ago
