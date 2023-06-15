Confirmed: Pitso Mosimane leaves Saudi side Al Ahli

Pitso Mosimane has confirmed he has ended his relationship with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli.
Mosimane helped to get the club promoted from the Yelo League to the top-flight Saudi Pro League last season but relations with the club soured due to nonpayment of salaries.
Mosimane, together with his compatriots Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids, helped Ahli to the league title with a game to spare and ended four points clear of Al Hazm (68 points) on 72 points.
“As we end our relationship with Al Ahli F.C Saudi and look forward to new opportunities, I would like to express my utmost satisfaction for having achieved the difficult task of promoting the team back to the Saudi Pro League,” said Mosimane in a statement on Thursday afternoon.
“Within 8 months, we not only secured promotion but also claimed the championship in the 1st Division League. We would have never achieved this feat without the players who continuously played their hearts out, the technical team and staff that supported me and the players throughout and finally, thank you to the undying support from the Al Ahli supporters.
“Your presence on the stands at home and away was the best motivator.”
