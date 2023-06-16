Soccer

Mandla Masango says Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane deserves same support as overseas coaches

16 June 2023 - 11:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane during the Nedbank Cup Last 8 press conference at PSL Offices Johannesburg.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane during the Nedbank Cup Last 8 press conference at PSL Offices Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

As media reports continue to strongly suggest Arthur Zwane’s time may be over at Kaizer Chiefs, former player Mandla Masango feels he deserves another chance and should be afforded the same support as overseas coaches.

Zwane led Chiefs to another trophyless season in the recently finished Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

In his first season as the head coach of Amakhosi, Zwane could only manage a fifth position finish on the DStv Premiership final log table.

Chiefs have now gone for eight consecutive seasons without trophy success.   

According to numerous reports, Chiefs are in search for a new coach as they are desperate to bring back the so-called glory days.

Mosimane has many offers, with a 'temptation to coach a national team'

In-demand coach Pitso Mosimane is evaluating a number of “very good” offers from leading clubs and national teams in the Gulf region and on the ...
Sport
2 days ago

The Soweto giants are heavily linked to Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi, who recently left Tanzanian club Young Africans.   

However, Masango feels Zwane has not performed badly bearing in mind Chiefs are currently going through some rebuilding phase.

“Chiefs are in a building phase, and when you are building you can’t expect to have immediate success,” Masango said.

“I think he is a local coach, he has done well, and he deserves a chance. Also, you guys, journalists, need to support him and not bash him.

“Because sometimes you guys have the power to make a person and to break a person.

“We had previous coaches who are from overseas, when are we going to have a local coach who gets the support that the international coaches get from the media,” he said.

MARC STRYDOM | Could Mosimane fix Chiefs? Hell yeah he could

Could Pitso Mosimane rescue Kaizer Chiefs? The question has been posed as his exit at Al-Ahli Saudi apparently becomes more likely, Marc Strydom ...
Sport
1 week ago

Masango said Zwane had a new team that has a few youngsters such as Mduduzi Shabalala, Samkelo Zwane and Wandile Duba, so it was going to be tough for the coach to deliver immediate success.    

“We are in the building phase and there’s a lot of youngsters (in the team). I was a youngster myself (at Chiefs), so it takes time,” Masango said.

“You can’t just go into a team like Chiefs and expect instant results. It’s a process.

“I’m glad that there’s mostly local players (at Chiefs) and we want to promote local players, right? So, we need to be patient with local players.” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Spurs hope Cupido’s absence won’t matter in relegation cliffhanger against United

Cape Town Spurs will hope the absence of their top marksman Ashley Cupido will not work against them when they battle Maritzburg United in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Broos thinks super confident Tau can be Bafana’s Ferrari against Morocco

With Percy Tau expected to arrive with confidence sky-high and in peak fitness and form, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos expects the forward to give ...
Sport
3 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana signs for overseas club

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of another key member of their defence. Siyabonga Ngezana has secured an overseas move.
Sport
1 day ago

RECORDED | Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive 'The Dog' Barker laid to rest

Sports lovers gathered in Durban on Thursday for the official provincial funeral of legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I have nothing, but treat me with respect: Mandla Masango shocked by PSL club's ... Soccer
  2. Clive Barker ‘deserved better’: Doctor Khumalo Soccer
  3. Mosimane has many offers, with a 'temptation to coach a national team' Soccer
  4. Maritzburg owner Farook Kadodia disappointed in Fadlu Davids’ tactics Soccer
  5. WATCH | Legends, family, fans pay respects at Clive Barker's memorial Soccer

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town